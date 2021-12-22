Holidays in Spain could be jeopardized as the country prepares to impose new restrictions on British visitors.

Holidays in Spain are in jeopardy as the country prepares to impose new restrictions on British visitors.

Winter sun-seekers’ dreams of a Spanish vacation could be dashed as the country considers tightening its entry rules for Britons, which are already conditional on vaccination status.

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has announced that a meeting will be held today to discuss measures to combat the spread of the new Covid variant, Omicron, which could result in British tourists being barred from visiting the country during the winter months.

Spain is one of the most popular holiday destinations for British tourists, and it has recently tightened its entry rules for UK visitors, making entry contingent on vaccination status.

New travel restrictions may be implemented, and one area that appears to be at risk is entry into the country for travel and leisure purposes.

“This call, which will have a telematic format and will be carried out from the Senate, which is the home of each and every one of Spain’s territories, has as its objective the analysis of the pandemic’s evolution and the study of shared measures to deal with it,” said PM Sanchez in a statement.

“Tourists who are British nationals or legal residents in the United Kingdom are only able to travel to Spain with a vaccination certificate,” according to Spain’s official tourism website.

However, there are concerns that Spain may become more difficult to enter after France and Germany banned UK visitors last week, followed by Sweden and Austria this week.

Portugal, another popular winter sun destination, has already announced tighter restrictions, including the closure of nightclubs and the prohibition of private gatherings.

From December 26 to January 1, all Portuguese bars and clubs will be closed, and the country will be working from home.