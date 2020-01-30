Hollie Doyle continues blistering start to new year as jockey celebrates fourth treble in a week 

Hollie Doyle’s irresistible form continued on Saturday with a remarkable fourth treble in a week.

Wins at Kempton with Comeatchoo and Vibrance, to add to victory at Lingfield on Too Shy Shy, took 23-year-old Doyle to 20 wins this year, establishing a platform to improve on last year’s tally of 116 — a record for a British female jockey.

The flurry of winners justifies Doyle’s decision to keep her foot on the accelerator. Her partner and fellow jockey Tom Marquand is riding in Australia and Doyle would love to join him out there one day. But she says the time is not right.

‘I really do fancy it but I have a good job and things are going well here,’ said Doyle. ‘I have to keep going and make the most of it. Someone like me can be forgotten about at the drop of a hat. I am looking over my shoulder the whole time and I am still aware that no matter what your ability or how well you are doing, something can happen.

‘You can get injured or not have many rides one week. Racing is unpredictable.’

Teaming up with Lambourn trainer Archie Watson two years ago has taken Doyle’s career to a new level after a slow start to her career with just six winners in three seasons. Doyle said: ‘I never felt I was not doing well because I am a girl. I felt I had to work harder because I was not as natural as some of the guys. My confidence is fine now.’