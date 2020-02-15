Hong Kong Jockey Club restricts meetings under threat of coronavirus

The Hong Kong Jockey Club have imposed further rigid restrictions for its next three meetings in the face of the threat of coronavirus.

Last week it was announced that all Hong Kong’s 101 betting offices would be closed and attendance at Saturday’s meeting at Sha Tin, which would normally attract an attendance of around 35,000 for a standard meeting, was restricted to 1,200.

However, the bare minimum requirement for staff and attendees will apply for the next three meetings with capacity restricted to only 400.

In a statement, the Hong Kong Jockey Club said: ‘To support a collective effort in society for the prevention of a community outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Hong Kong Jockey Club has already reduced the attendance of its race meetings.

‘To further control the number of attendees in the racecourses during a race meeting, the Club has decided that for the upcoming race meetings on 12, 16 and 19 February, apart from trainers, jockeys, Club officials and Stewards with race day duties, only horse owners with starters will be admitted to the racecourses.

‘It is our estimation that the number of customers will be further reduced to 400. Customers are required to receive temperature screening before entry. They are also advised to wear medical masks during the race meeting.’