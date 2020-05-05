Horse racing professionals and sports bettors reveal secrets of their success

With the country on lockdown and sport undergoing an enforced and entirely understandable absence, this substantial break may represent a good time for bettors to reboot and analyse the way they approach their betting, whether it be a recreational fun bet or something a little more studied and long term.

SAM TURNER (Robin Goodfellow) spoke to some successful horse racing professionals and sports bettors about their views and methods they endeavour to employ on a daily basis.

If I could pass on one piece of advice to racehorse backers it would be the importance of patience. That doesn’t mean to say I would only have one bet a week but, in the main, I only try and place bets following a good deal of thought.

In my experience, bets placed in haste are very unprofitable. Don’t forget bookmakers have to price up every race, but the backer doesn’t have to bet in all of them.

The current landscape with the enforced absence is going to make life very tricky for backers when racing returns.

There will be a temptation by many to bet freely when racing returns as folk will no doubt be bored after a long break without racing. That appears to be a very risky strategy as the fitness of horses will vary wildly and there is every chance racing will begin behind closed doors which will make paddock inspection impossible. I would say tread very carefully, look out for yards which have their horses well forward after the break and play accordingly.

There really is no golden goose, no special system that I have ever stumbled across to make the game pay. The best advice I can give is to watch as many of the videos of the races as you can and to study the form as much as you can.

You may not be very good at it to start with but that should come with practice. Look at every horse in every race and occasionally you will see something that nobody else, or hardly anybody else has seen.

I have long thought that if you are doing something differently to most other people, you are more likely to succeed long term. I specialise on Flat racing these days and if you can find something you are good at, you should stick with it.

It took me a long time to work out that you should not be looking for the winner of the race, but the horse that is priced incorrectly, whether it is too short or too long.

Once you’ve established a system that works for you, be speed figures, statistics, race-reading, paddock watching or just plain old-fashioned form study, try staying loyal to the methods that have provided you with regular profits.

If undergoing a poor run, the temptation is to question your judgment and start looking for new angles, but this approach is often fraught with danger as it can completely scramble the mind and divert the punter from what they know best.

Try and maintain as much self-belief as possible and always focus on the positives, which is usually the best way to get back into the groove.

I like to take a very analytical approach to my betting so here is one angle I have found profitable. Form on synthetic tracks is often dismissed when it comes to assessing a turf race but siding with last-time out all-weather winners can be a profitable angle.

Chelmsford City provides excellent prize money and its proximity to Newmarket means the races are usually well contested. Simply backing all Chelmsford handicap winners who switched to turf on their next outing would have uncovered 67 winners from 379 bets (17.7% strike-rate) for a profit of £91.50 to a £1 level stake at SP.

The most important thing I’ve done on my way to becoming a successful bettor is to keep detailed records of all my bets. To see in which sports, markets, bet size, bet types, price brackets and months I make a profit has enabled me to eliminate a lot of the bad bets and target areas where I make money.

It also helps me stay in control of my betting, as I realise that any given day is just a number on a spreadsheet (there is always tomorrow).

It also helps me to keep a level head through the good and bad periods. In the good periods, I can see that bad runs keep my feet on the ground and ensure I don’t think I am unbeatable and, during the bad runs, my records help me realise and re-enforce that I can make a profit and to stay disciplined.

The first thing I look for when a horse enters the paddock is how well they react to their new surroundings. After a couple of circuits, I look for a horse with a calm demeanor which shows that they have a fairly relaxed temperament. The next thing I note is how well the horse looks regarding its coat. It should be the same colour from head to toe with no blotches or discolouration.

If it is a warm, sunny day you do not want your selection to look either sweaty, on their toes or playing the fool as they walk around the paddock because all they are doing is using up unnecessary energy.

After I have assessed the horse’s well-being, I look at how fit they appear. By assessing their rear end, you should see some definition of lines down the hind quarters and as you look towards their girth. In human terms their belly/under carriage is an important pointer as you want to see a hint of ribs. The more pronounced the ribs indicates how fit a horse is.

The final important thing is to try and watch the horse go to post because they may have passed their examination in the paddock but lose it by being too keen on the way to the start, often expending valuable energy before reaching the post.

Betting for a living is an extremely difficult task, but the rewards are there if bettors can combine knowledge, experience, patience and discipline. There is no substitute for hard work and Eddie Fremantle’s point about watching races repeatedly is extremely valid.

Some racing analysts are modest punters and some winning punters are average analysts, but the latter can often find a way of winning on races because they seem to have an in-built sense of how to bet when opportunities arise.

My best advice would be never to strike a bet at 8pm which wasn’t on your mind at 1pm as that strategy rarely pays off long term. In general, the bookmakers operate very sophisticated systems and employ a long-term strategy – as bettors we must do the same and match their organization and discipline.

Bet little and often at bigger prices and don’t be scared to walk away from the 6-4 chance which looks too good to be true. You have to be an incredibly good (and lucky) punter to bet at thin odds and make a long-term profit so look beyond those that dominate the market and try and fashion a bet on a longer-priced selection.

If you can’t, leave the race alone, because the way British racing is structured, there is usually at least 25 more that day to digest and sift through so opportunities are almost limitless.