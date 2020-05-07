Horseracing in France set to be one of first sports to return in the country post-lockdown

French racing moved a step closer to returning at Longchamp next Monday (May 11) after the French racing authorities were given permission to stage the meeting by Paris police.

France Galop president Edouard de Rothschild revealed on Twitter: ‘We obtained and received from the Prefecture of Police in Paris authorisation to resume racing on May 11. This is great news and a real victory!’

Concerns had been raised about returning at Longchamp with Paris being a ‘red zone’ in France, indicating it was one of the worst affected areas for COVID-19.

Longchamp is planning a big start for its comeback meeting with the Group Two Prix d’Harcourt, won last year by Godolphin’s Ghaiyyath, rostered alongside major trials for the French 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas.

British racing authorities, hoping for the go-ahead for a mid-May re-start, would hope to be able to firm-up plans within 24 hours of the Government releasing some of its pathway from lockdown on Sunday.