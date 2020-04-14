Hossam Hassan clarifies the truth about the offensive statements against Saleh Selim

Hossam Hassan, the former star of Al-Ahly and Zamalek, revealed the truth of the offensive statements against Saleh Selim, the former president of the Red Fort, stressing that this matter has been exaggerated.

Hossam Hassan said in his interview with “On Time Sports 1”: “My reaction has been amplified and I did not mean to talk to Saleh Selim anything negative about it.”

He added: “I said that our history as numbers is greater than Saleh Selim, but it is a character that will not be repeated. I was given an example with a symbol and I will not be given an example by a player who does not.”

He continued: “I wanted to clarify that we won more titles than Captain Saleh, the symbol of Al-Ahly, and I did not put myself in a comparison with him.”

He concluded: “There is no person on the face of the earth who loves Captain Saleh Selim like myself and Ibrahim Hassan.”