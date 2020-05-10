HOT OR NOT: Dejan Lovren’s support for a conspiracy nutter is bizarre

It’s Hot or Not time again as Sportsmail’s Riath Al-Samarrai reveals what’s been making him feel warm and what’s been leaving him cold this week.

In the kingdom of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. And so chess is having its day, picking up the slack of a bored world. Within that boom, Carlsen, ranked No 1 for the past 10 years, has just won an internet championship of the sport’s leading players in front of a record online audience of 10million.

It was more interesting than it sounds.

His rise after the fall has been heartening. More so because it feels that the messages of his previous errors have now sunk in, evidenced by his move this week to hook up with Kieron Vorster, the no-nonsense South African coach. With the extra fitness that switch will bring, he can make those last steps to a top-20 ranking.

At a time when all sports kick their heels, three greats of the pole vault competed in their back gardens for a live webcast. Ultimately Renaud Lavillenie and Mondo Duplantis tied for first ahead of Sam Kendricks, the world champion. Full marks for finding a way to fly when almost everything else is grounded.

Sport is enriched when you have a feel for those involved — that layer of context you find behind the curtain makes it all a bit more three-dimensional. But then you see Lovren’s support for conspiracy nutter David Icke and an overwhelming urge follows to just mind your own business.

In an interview with Kevin Pietersen he bemoaned how the transgressions of past cyclists had created a suspicion that lingers over riders today. Which is true. But his claim that cycling is now in a ‘great place’ by comparison? Optimism is just one word for it.

Five of the rugby club’s squad — Billy Vunipola, Alex Goode, Nick Isiekwe, Sean Maitland and Josh Ibuanokpe — broke the lockdown to go for a coffee in St Albans. Saracens and rules — the relationship that keeps on giving.