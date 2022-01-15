Hours before the start of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic was driven to court for a last-ditch fight against deportation.

Hours before the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic was driven to court for a last-ditch fight against deportation.

NOVAK Djokovic has been dragged to court for a last-ditch visa appeal hearing as he fights to compete in the Australian Open.

If his final appeal is denied, the 34-year-old tennis star faces a humiliating deportation and possibly being frogmarched to the airport under armed guard.

He was photographed wearing a white mask and looking tense as he was whisked away to meet with his legal team before the court hearing, which began at 10.30pm GMT (9.30am in Australia).

On “health and good order” grounds, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his powers to revoke Djokovic’s visa and overturn an earlier successful appeal.

He claimed that the star’s visit to Australia could spark protests and “civil unrest,” as well as encourage Australians to refuse to get vaccinated against Covid.

Djokovic’s recent Covid infection, Hawke said, meant he was a “negligible risk to those around him,” but he was “perceived by some as a talisman of anti-vaccine sentiment.”

“I believe that Mr Djokovic’s continued presence in Australia may lead to an increase in anti-vaccination sentiment in the Australian community, potentially leading to an increase in civil unrest of the type previously experienced in Australia with rallies and protests, which may themselves be a source of community transmission,” he said.

Djokovic was described as a “person of influence and status” in court documents by the minister.

He was concerned that the tennis player’s “ongoing presence in Australia” might encourage others to “disregard or act inconsistently with public health advice and policies in Australia.”

It comes after reports that Djokovic was arrested following his anti-vaxx court victory, with cops spraying fans with pepper spray.

Images show tumultuous scenes as enraged tennis fans swarmed a car leaving his lawyer’s office while police battled to keep them moving.

Hundreds of angry Djokovic fans gathered outside his lawyer’s office in Melbourne, blocking a car they thought was carrying the tennis star.

As tensions rose, fans chanted Djokovic’s nickname and hurled bottles at police who used pepper spray to try to keep them under control.

Following Djokovic’s arrival at Melbourne’s Park Hotel – the same immigration detention center where he was held last week – just before 3.30pm on Saturday (4.30am UK time), fears of more riots have grown.

As the tennis star and Border Force guards drove into the hotel’s underground parking garage, a dozen refugee activists chanted “stop the torture… let them out.”

It’ll be my second detention…

