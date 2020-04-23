House is expected to send the 4th Coronavirus Aid to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – The house is gathering again to send President Donald Trump a fourth bipartisan bill to help coronavirus-infested businesses, a nearly $ 500 billion measure that many legislators are already considering.

Anchoring the latest bill is a request from the government to replenish a fund to help small and medium-sized businesses with payroll, rent, and other expenses.

Supporters are already warning that almost immediately more money will be needed for the company-sponsored paycheck protection program. The next move will create battle lines in response to the growing demand for support for state and local governments, the postal service, and first responders.

Thursday’s vote in the House of Representatives would bring the total cost of the four bipartisan bills to react to various effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to around $ 2.5 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office, Washington’s impartial scorekeeper.

The bill started two weeks ago as a simple, Trump-led replenishment of the oversubscribed payroll program of $ 250 billion, and grew from there. The payroll program provides forgivable loans so that companies can continue to pay workers while forced to remain closed due to social distance and orders at home.

It also includes $ 100 billion demanded by Democrats for hospitals and a nationwide testing program, as well as $ 60 billion for small banks and an alternative network of community development banks that focus on urban and rural development and to be ignored by many lenders. There is also $ 60 billion in small business loans and grants provided under the Small Business Administration’s existing disaster relief program.

Republicans say the delays are likely to have forced some companies to wait for wage subsidies to close. However, they are certain that they will support the measure by a large margin.

The legislation was passed on Tuesday barely hours after it was first disseminated in the Senate.

However, the House will carry out a roll call vote, in which the legislature will take turns voting according to the rules of social distance. House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Has also organized a vote to set up a select body to monitor government efforts to combat the coronavirus, a move that Republicans call political with the crisis .

Proponents of the paycheck protection program warn that this week’s refill may take just a few days, which is likely to result in groups of companies back on the doorstep with the country’s governors and postal service in Washington.

Pelosi said in an interview on Wednesday in Bloomberg Television that more funding for state and local governments – $ 150 billion in last month’s $ 2 trillion coronavirus package has already been earmarked – provides support for “health workers, the police and the fire, the first responders, the rescue workers, the teachers in our schools, the transport workers who bring important and important workers to work. “

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Is testing the brakes. After the Senate vote on Tuesday, McConnell said there will be a long debate in the Senate over the next package before billions more spending will flow through his chamber.

“We’re going to take a break here, we’ll wait … and weigh it up carefully before we help states and local governments,” McConnell said in Fox News on Wednesday. “Before we make this decision, we have to ‘We’ll weigh the impact of what we’ve already added to government debt and make sure that if we provide additional support to state and local governments, this only applies to corona virus-related matters. “

Trump said he supported the inclusion of tax breaks for state and local authorities in another virus support package along with infrastructure projects.

It is not clear when the next invoice can be brought forward. There is also the question of when Pelosi and McConnell will feel comfortable reopening Capitol Hill, although Trump has signaled that he wants the discussions to start as soon as Congress ends current legislation. The Senate is scheduled to return on May 4.

The paycheck protection program launched a few weeks ago quickly reached its credit limit after approving nearly 1.7 million loans. This left thousands of small businesses in the balance when they looked for help.

The goals for the next bill include the postal service, which employs more than 600,000 workers, most of which are covered by union-negotiated contracts, but are financially burdened by COVID-19 related revenue losses and pension funding requirements.