House of the flying knees: Relive some of the most spectacular flying finishes in UFC history (VIDEO)

The UFC’s latest stunning highlight reel pays tribute to some of the most devastating, spectacular knockouts you’ll see in any sport as they highlight the best flying finishes in UFC history.

Headlining the collection, of course, was the stunning five-second flying knee on Ben Askren by Jorge Masvidal as “Gamebred” produced the fastest knockout in UFC history at UFC 239 in July last year.

But Masvidal’s finish was merely the latest in a long line of spectacular flying finishes as the likes of James Irvin, Anthony Pettis, BJ Penn, Travis Browne and more showcased their high-flying skills to score eye-popping finishes inside the octagon.

There’s even a flying submission to enjoy, as Brazilian Godofredo Pepey finished Andre Fili with a superb flying triangle.

The latest big UFC event takes place this weekend in Houston, Texas, as the sport’s number-one pound-for-pound fighter, light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones, puts his title on the line against undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes in the main event.

To whet your appetite ahead of another packed night of fights, check out the stunning highlight reel of flying finishes via the video player above.