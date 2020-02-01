‘How a Premier League referee decides this isn’t a penalty baffles me’: James Maddison slams VAR

James Maddison has revealed his frustration after referee Mike Dean failed to award Leicester a penalty in their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat by Aston Villa.

Maddison tweeted nearly 24 hours after Leicester were dumped out of the competition that he was ‘baffled’ as to why a spot kick wasn’t awarded when his shot struck the arm of Marvelous Nakamba in the first half.

Leicester were trailing 2-1 in the tie when the incident happened and they would have had a chance to level the game from the spot had a penalty been awarded.

A possible handball was checked by VAR but the officials didn’t see enough to award a penalty.

Kelechi Iheanacho did level the tie with 18 minutes to go but Trezeguet sent Villa to Wembley with an injury-time winner to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory.

In a tweet, which included a clip of the incident in the 35th-minute, Maddison wrote: ‘Bitterly disappointed to miss out on a cup final at Wembley.

‘Fair play to Aston Villa for getting to the final. Not making any excuses but how a Premier League referee watching this from multiple angles several times comes to the conclusion that this isn’t a penalty baffles me.’