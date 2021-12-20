How Aldo Poy’s legendary goal for Rosario Central against Newell’s Old Boys is still remembered 50 years later in Argentina

On Sunday, a goal scored in Argentina fifty years ago was commemorated, as it has been every December 19th since 1971.

Rosario Central defeated Newell’s Old Boys 1-0 on that date, in what was arguably the most important game between the two clubs up to that point.

The fiercest football rivalries are frequently found in towns large enough to support two major teams but not three.

So it is in Rosario, Argentina’s second largest city, located six hours north of Buenos Aires by bus.

For a long time, Rosario Central and Newell’s Old Boys have been bitter rivals.

Near the beginning of the story, Newell’s agreed to play a game to raise money for the local leprosy hospital, but Rosario Central refused.

Newell’s has been known as “the lepers,” while Central has been known as “the scoundrels.”

The match in 1971 was significant because their rivalry had expanded beyond Buenos Aires; for many years, the Argentine championship had been restricted to teams based in the city.

The country, however, was now involved.

As a result, on December 19th, 1971, the two rivals met in a semi-final in Buenos Aires, at River Plate’s famed stadium.

Aldo Poy’s diving header gave Rosario Central a 1-0 victory.

Central’s fans declared the goal to be so significant that it would have to be commemorated for a century.

Every year on December 19th, they get together, invite Aldo Poy, and someone has the honor of tossing the ball into the air for Poy to reenact his diving header so that they can all celebrate together once more.

Poy has even pulled it off in Cuba.

Che Guevara was an Argentinean Central supporter who hails from the city of Rosario.

So it was his son who threw the ball into the air to assist Poy one year.

Aldo Poy is in his mid-seventies now.

He does, however, take an active role in the ceremony.

Unfortunately, he is unlikely to complete a century of reenactments, so plans must be made for how to continue without him.

The game, however, is such an important part of Rosario Central culture that the festivities will undoubtedly continue.

Another – to put it mildly bizarre – relic from December 19th, 1971, adds to the aura of religious ritual.

Ricardo Di Rienzo was the Newell defender who was supposed to be covering Aldo Poy.

He developed chest pains shortly after the game and went to the hospital, where his appendix was removed.

The operation was carried out by a surgeon who was a fan of…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.