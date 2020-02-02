How are the Premier League’s basement dwellers shaping up in their bid for survival?

Liverpool’s seemingly unassailable 19-point lead at the top of the table has rendered this year’s Premier League title race all but over.

Fear not though, football fans. There is much still to play for and at the bottom of the table it is shaping up to provide a thrilling climax to the season.

And this weekend, with the winter break imminent, could go a long way to deciding the destinies of the six clubs who look to be cut adrift from the rest.

Bournemouth host Aston Villa, with the visitors just two points above their opponents in 18th.

And West Ham entertain 15th-placed Brighton, with the hosts only out of the relegation zone on goal difference. Elsewhere Norwich go to Newcastle while Watford host Everton.

With the six at the bottom five points behind the five clubs locked on 30 points, Sportsmail assesses their chances of beating the dreaded drop.

Graham Potter has won plenty of admirers for his footballing philosophy, but it has slipped under the radar that Brighton are in freefall.

Managerial comings and goings elsewhere have dominated headlines, but it’s the unfashionable Seagulls who are suddenly looking over their shoulders.

They have won only twice since November 2 after a victory over Norwich sent them into the dizzying heights of eighth and dreaming of more opportunities to come.

Only wins over a dishevelled Arsenal and a feeble Bournemouth have followed over what has become a miserable winter run.

But they have lost no more than three in a row during this period; the rot has never really truly set in. Their next two, however, are vital, heading to West Ham and then hosting Watford later next month.

Potter has been boosted by the permanent acquisition of Aaron Mooy, but there has been little else forthcoming on the transfer front this month.

Goals are beginning to become an issue, with just 27 scored in 24 games so far. But their goal difference is far superior to those around them. The feeling is that they will have just enough about them to escape.

If Dean Smith’s side could turn in performances like they did against Leicester week in week out, then they wouldn’t be in this position.

Perhaps, though, their two-legged semi-final triumph over the top four challengers signifies an upturn in form. Jack Grealish has been immense, goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was outstanding in the Carbao Cup and they have been significantly boosted by the £10m arrival of striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk.

Villa have followed four straight defeats with three wins in their last six in the league.

And the crucial victories have come against those around them, which can be doubly as vital as taking points when you don’t expect to.

Victories over Norwich on Boxing Day, and then at Burnley on New Year’s Day and a comeback win over Watford last weekend have transformed their outlook after a particularly gloomy December.

They now have daylight between them and the bottom three – albeit only two points.

Tyrone Mings is enjoying an excellent debut campaign at Villa Park, while Grealish has really come into his own in the absence of John McGinn in recent weeks.

No other club in the relegation dogfight boasts a player in such fine nick as the 24-year-old, who has seven league goals this season. If he fires his boyhood club to safety, it may prove to be the last thing he does in a Villa shirt.

The pressure is mounting on West Ham. No win in four league games has seen them sucked into a relegation battle.

The Hammers admitted earlier this week that Premier League survival is a financial ‘necessity’ for their future as they revealed a pre-tax annual loss of £28.8million.

With that mind they need to get points on the board, and fast. Saturday’s home match against Brighton is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

Three points at the weekend will relieve some of the pressure ahead of tough tests at Manchester City and Liverpool.

Captain Mark Noble read his team-mates the riot act following their shocking FA Cup defeat by West Brom and this is time for Hammers players to show their mettle.

West Ham have scored just two goals in their last five games in all competitions so Jarrod Bowen could bring the firepower they need.

The Hammers gazumped Crystal Palace in a bidding war for £22m Bowen from Hull.

David Moyes guided West Ham to Premier League safety in the 2017-18 season and the club should have enough in their ranks to avoid the drop this time around.

The Cherries appear to have turned a corner following a 3-1 victory over Brighton last week.

But how long will it last? The last time they recorded back-to-back wins was in September.

Prior to their home win over Brighton they suffered defeats to the teams in and around them in the shape of Norwich, Watford and West Ham.

If Eddie Howe’s side are to remain in the top flight they need to pick up points from the relegation-threatened sides.

They have the chance to build on their Brighton win with the visit of 16th-placed Villa on Saturday.

Bournemouth could not have afforded to have lost striker Josh King at such a crucial stage of the season.

Losing him would have left Howe with just three forwards – Callum Wilson, Dominic Solanke and Sam Surridge – for the remainder of the season.

If Bournemouth do not string a couple of wins together they could find themselves in further trouble.

The appointment of Nigel Pearson had the desired effect. 15 points from his first eight league games in charge has given them a huge chance of staying up.

However the Hornets have scored the least amount of goals in the top flight and will need to improve in that regard if they want to remain in the Premier League.

On the plus side they have conceded fewer goals than Villa, West Ham, Bournemouth and Norwich.

Watford narrowly lost to fellow strugglers Villa last time out in the league with Tyrone Mings scoring a stoppage-time winner.

But wins over Bournemouth, Wolves, Villa and Manchester United should give Pearson’s side confidence.

A win over Everton on Saturday could kickstart another upturn in form, like the bounce they got from the introduction of Pearson.

Skipper Troy Deeney has hit form and he could be the key to Watford remaining in the top flight.

Pearson saved Leicester from the drop in 2015 and could well pull off another great escape.

The Canaries face an uphill task with six points separating them and the rest at the foot of the table.

But Watford have shown that is possible to pick up some momentum and it’s not as if Daniel Farke’s side have been thrashed every week.

They did secure a vital home victory over Bournemouth earlier this month and managed to seal draws against Crystal Palace and Tottenham. They need to make Carrow Road a fortress.

Notable results in December included taking points off Arsenal and Leicester.

However Norwich have conceded the most amount of goals in the Premier League this season with 47 and their defence will have to be improve if they want to avoid heading straight back to the Championship.

Farke has brought in a few players to bolster his ranks this month as he looks to guide the club to safety.

But Teemu Pukki remains an integral part of Norwich and needs to return to the lethal form from the start of the campaign.

Although with the strength of the other teams around them it looks as though Norwich will find themselves in the second-tier of English football once again.