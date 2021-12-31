How Arsenal could line up against Manchester City without Arteta, with Covid-19 and Saka hoping to shine once more.

How Arsenal might line up against Manchester City without Arteta, with Covid-19 and Saka hoping to shine once more.

ARSENAL will begin the New Year with a difficult test against Premier League champions Manchester City, whom they will have to defeat despite the absence of manager Mikel Arteta.

After contracting Covid-19, which has also ravaged the Arsenal squad, the Spaniard is currently confined to his home.

Calum Chambers, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Cedric Soares have all been infected with the virus and will be unable to attend City’s visit.

However, their absences are unlikely to result in significant changes to Arsenal’s starting XI, which Arteta will no doubt select from the comfort of his own home.

In the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette is expected to lead the line.

The attacking trio of Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka of the north Londoners are expected to support the Frenchman.

Ramsdale; White, Holding, Magalhaes, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Arteta, on the other hand, may decide to take a more defensive stance against the deadly table toppers.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

To stifle City’s big guns, a midfield trio of Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, and Mohamed Elneny could be used.

Arteta would then use a 4-3-2-1 formation, in which the fit-again Emile Smith Rowe and young workhorse Nuno Tavares could play.

Arsenal comes into their match against City on a high, having won five of their last six games and scored 20 goals in the process.

And Arteta will be hoping for a far more resilient performance than the 5-0 thrashing they suffered at the hands of City in August.

“Well, I’m hoping to have a very different game,” he said.

“We got off to a great start in that game, but we gave up a goal in the first action and were reduced to ten men.

“Obviously, playing 11 against 11 is difficult enough, but when it goes to 10 against 11 for such a long period of time in the game, it becomes a real, real challenge, and we suffered.”

“However, some of those defeats help you to grow as a team, stick together, and understand what level you’re playing at, as well as the mistakes you can’t make against this type of opposition.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS