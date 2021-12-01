How Arsenal might line up against Manchester United with Martinelli ready to replace Saka, who is out due to injury.

Arsenal may make only one change to their starting lineup for tomorrow’s match against Manchester United.

With a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday, Arsenal moved into Champions League contention.

However, victory came at a cost, as Bukayo Saka was forced to leave the Emirates with an injury.

Despite the fact that his injury is not serious, England’s star player is unlikely to be fit to face Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils.

After his goal-scoring heroics against the Magpies, Gabriel Martinelli could earn a starting XI spot.

The Brazilian will almost certainly start on Mikel Arteta’s right flank.

However, a reshuffle could force Emile Smith Rowe to the No10 spot and Martin Odegaard to the right.

Arsenal’s only other absentees are injury doubt Saka, Granit Xhaka, and Sead Kolasinac.

As a result, players such as Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga will face United on Thursday.

After their opponents’ battling draw at Chelsea, Arteta may choose to field a more experienced lineup.

In place of Tavares and Lokonga, Kierney and Mohamed Elneny could be called upon.

Nicolas Pepe, rather than Martinelli, may be preferred to replace Saka up top.

Alexandre Lacazette, who has stated that he will leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, could also get the nod up front.

Aubameyang could be shifted to the left, and Odegaard could be replaced entirely.