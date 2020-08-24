How Arsenal will line up vs Fulham with Gabriel forced to wait if he completes transfer and Aubameyang up front

ARSENAL kick off their season with a game against newly-promoted Fulham on the back of a summer of major changes.

On and off the pitch, the Gunners are undertaking a drastic overhaul.

So it should be a sweet relief to know the Gunners are going up against a Fulham rather than a Liverpool or Manchester City.

With such a limited pre-season for any potential new signings to bed-in, Mikel Arteta may have to stick to what he knows – with a few changes.

The only new squad members we are likely to see against Fulham are William Saliba and Willian.

Gabriel Magalhaes might soon be at the club if reports are to be believed, but it will be too early for him and for any other new additions, such as Thomas Partey.

The main issue for Arteta will be whether to start the campaign, as he somewhat successfully concluded the last… with three at the back, rather than four.

My guess is that he will play a back-three against the obvious threat of Liverpool but look to revert to a flat back four against Fulham.

The Cottagers will play defensively and Arsenal will need more guile, numbers and creativity in the central areas as well as from wide.

But even then there’s a question mark over formation… does Arteta pick a pre-lockdown 4-2-3-1 or his favoured 4-3-3?

With so many question marks, we’ve taken a quick punt as to who could start the game…

BASED purely on the fact he made zero errors when roped in to replace the crocked Bernd Leno last season, Martinez should keep the shirt.

It would be hard on Leno, given he was arguably the first name on the team-sheet prior to his injury… but that’s football.

THE Spaniard starts whenever fit.

His burst of speed in the build-up to the FA Cup final winner suggests the old Bellerin is finally back.

AFTER a successful loan spell back at Saint-Etienne, the young Frenchman has been given rave reviews from all who have watched him – including Arteta.

He has had a lot of time with his new team-mates since returning to London in June and I expect him to start in the heart of defence.

GIVEN the relative inexperience of Saliba, the other centre-back will likely be David Luiz.

The Brazilian should play in the Community Shield clash against Liverpool, and a good game should see him get the nod for Fulham.

Many Arsenal fans were surprised when the club took up the extra year on Luiz’s contract

But Arteta seems keen to give the 33-year-old another season to prove he has what it takes to help turn Arsenal into title-challengers.

AN Arsenal legend in the making and one of the first names on the team sheet, for me.

He is accomplished at left-centre-back as we know, but I think he will offer so much going forward in his natural full-back role.

HE’S been tipped with a summer exit – with Tottenham, Wolves and Newcastle all linked – but I believe the young Englishman proved his worth at the back end of last season.

His versatility has been his downfall in some senses, but given the likelihood that Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira will be sold, the role on the right of a midfield three is between AMN and Willock.

I believe the former’s physicality gives him the edge.

Should Arsenal sign Thomas Partey, as reported, Maitland-Niles will prove to be the perfect understudy.

THE Swiss international finished last season strongly and is admired by Arteta.

The uncertainty over whether Ceballos is able to return following his loan makes Xkaka’s experience and leadership critical until reinforcements arrive.

I ACTUALLY feel Willian might play in a midfield three at times this season, but he may not start the first match.

Saka played this role after lockdown before Arteta switched to the back-three and acquitted himself well.

He can use his skill to link the midfield to the attack when we are in possession and, when he does so, Maitland-Niles can drop in closer to Xhaka.

It is a big season for Saka but, unlike many, I don’t necessarily see him as a regular starter once all the new signings are embedded.

However, he will have a new role model in Willian to learn from.

ASSUMING there are no more signings or departures, we might see the same front-three next season.

Many want to see the skipper play in a central role, but he is potent from the left and that gives the Gunners a huge advantage.

This is all subject to change, of course, if Lacazette is sold…

THE Frenchman was not at his prolific best in 2019-20, but his link-up play, hard work, unselfishness and diverting runs enabled his partner in crime to score regularly.

If he is still with the club come September 12, he will be a nailed-on starter against Fulham.

THE club’s record signing finished his first campaign strongly after a shaky start – and I feel he will be a key player in 2020-21 if Arsenal are to be successful.

He will always score and lay on some assists – but he needs to do more of both in his second year.

…Think Robert Pires after his steady first season after arriving from Ligue 1.

Tactically-speaking, Arteta could be encouraged to have his wingers swap flanks frequently in order to keep defenders guessing.

I, personally, would relish seeing the Ivorian switching to the left, using his trickery to beat his man on the outside and whip in crosses on his stronger foot.

