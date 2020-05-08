How Bundesliga teams are preparing for week-long quarantine camps ahead of May 16 season restart

23 SHARES Share Tweet

After weeks of back and forth between the league and the politicians, the Bundesliga has finally been given the green light to resume, and Germany’s football stars are now preparing for a week-long, quarantine training camp.

The restart may be good news for millions of football-starved fans across the world, but for the stars of Germany’s top flight, it means a sudden return to full-time work.

With the league planning to restart on May 15, the stars of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Co have only a week to prepare for the remaining nine games of the season.

Kept in limbo over the last two months, Bundesliga players have been training in small groups since early April, but for most of them, this weekend will be the first chance to take part in full team training.

Some have raised concerns over the risk of injury while others have also complained that the swift return puts some clubs at a disadvantage.

Yet for the next week at least, all Bundesliga clubs will be doing the same thing. According to the plan drawn up by the German Football League (DFL), every single team is now obliged to go into quarantine for a week before the season begins.

That means an intensive, seven-day training camp with players ferried between a team hotel and a training camp.

That is easy enough for some. Borussia Monchengladbach, for example, have a club-themed hotel located right next to their stadium in which players will spend the next week.

The ‘Borussia 8 Grad’ hotel – so called because it leans at an incline of eight degrees – opened in 2019 and is fitted with rooms dedicated to classic games from the club’s history.

From there it is only a short walk to the stadium – where the players are to eat their meals under social distancing rules – and the adjacent training facilities.

For perennial champions Bayern Munich, training in quarantine poses more of a logistical problem. The club’s state-of-the-art Sabener Strasse HQ does not have space to lodge the full first team and staff.

Instead, AZ report that the club are setting up in a hotel in the northern outskirts of Munich and relocating their training to the nearby ‘Bayern Campus’, usually the headquarters for the youth and women’s teams.

Borussia Dortmund are meanwhile set to return to the site of one of the darkest chapters in the club’s history.

According to Bild, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and team-mates are expected to set up camp in L’Arrivee, the site of the attempted bomb attack on their team bus in 2017.

The attacker had allegedly been hoping to profit from a drop in Dortmund’s value on the stock market, and was later sentenced to 14 years in prison. Happily, the team escaped unscathed, though defender Marc Bartra was hospitalised.

Despite the nasty memories, the hotel has remained a tried and trusted base for Dortmund in recent years, and was also where now PSG coach Thomas Tuchel was sacked in 2017.

Another Champions League regular, RB Leipzig, are yet to reveal where they will coop players up in the coming days, but in an interview with public broadcaster ARD last week, defender Marcel Halstenberg revealed that the team could be sleeping at the training ground.

The Red Bull-backed club’s HQ includes dormitories which usually host youth team players whose families are not based in the local area, and include common rooms fitted with TVs and games consoles.

Yet while Bundesliga stars will no doubt be living the life of Riley in their quarantine digs, not everyone is happy with the short notice.

Medical experts have warned that the rapid return from limited training to full matches will put players at greater risk of injury, and urged coaches to rotate their starting XIs.

And even Germany’s politicians have started squabbling over the training arrangements, though not for the reason one might expect.

While the country’s state leaders broadly approved the Bundesliga’s return in a meeting with Angela Merkel on Wednesday, the state of Bremen remained doggedly opposed to a return on May 15, arguing that the start date should be put back.

Bremen’s city authorities, who were the last in Germany to allow their club to train, are reportedly scared that relegation-threatened Werder Bremen will now be put at a disadvantage. On Wednesday, Bremen’s lawmakers allegedly clashed with those from Rhineland-Palatinate, where relegation rivals Mainz are based.

Werder themselves meanwhile have also voiced their opposition to the quick restart.

‘We have definitely been at a disadvantage in recent weeks because we haven’t been able to train in such large groups as other clubs,’ sporting director Frank Baumann told Bild.