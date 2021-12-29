How can I watch All Madden, the John Madden documentary, in the best way possible?

In honor of John Madden, EVERY Madden aired on Christmas Day.

The broadcast schedule has changed as a result of the death of Hall of Fame NFL coach John Madden.

The John Madden documentary, All Madden, will be reaired with an updated date after a successful debut on December 25, 2021.

On January 3, 2022, the documentary would be re-aired.

Due to John Madden’s untimely death, it will be broadcast for three months, beginning December 29, 2021, at midnight.

ESPN(plus), Tubi, and Peacock will all be carrying it.

John Madden’s illustrious career as a coach and broadcaster is chronicled in the documentary All Madden.

The documentary highlights key moments from Madden’s 30-year career as a broadcaster and ten-year career as an Oakland Raiders coach.

Former and current NFL stars such as Tom Brady, Bill Parcells, Al Michaels, Bill Belichick, Patrick Mahomes, and Peyton Manning are interviewed in the film.

John Earl Madden, also known as John Madden, was born on April 10, 1936, in Austin, Minnesota.

He died on December 28, 2021, in Pleasanton, California.

Madden’s football career was cut short due to an injury suffered during his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1958.

He was also a seasoned sportscaster.

In 1960, he became a coach as a result of his injury.

For ten seasons, he led the Oakland Raiders as their head coach.

He compiled an impressive 102 wins, 32 losses, and seven ties in his coaching career.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a result of his distinguished coaching career.

He’s also the face of EA Sports’ Madden NFL football video game franchise, which began in 1988.