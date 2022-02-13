How Chelsea captain Azpilicueta used brilliant mind games to fool Palmeiras players before Havertz scored the game-winning penalty

How Chelsea captain Azpilicueta used brilliant mind games to dupe Palmeiras players before Havertz scored the game-winning penalty

CESAR AZPILICUETA used brilliant mind games to deceive Palmeiras players and protect Kai Havertz before the crucial late penalty.

Deep into extra time of the Club World Cup final, the Blues were awarded the spot-kick.

Professor Geir Jordet, a football psychologist, noticed the captain’s clever, quick-thinking work.

Azpilicueta looked across and caught Havertz’s eye as soon as the referee pointed to the spot after the VAR check, confirming the German would be stepping up to take it.

In the 117th minute, Azpilicueta grabbed the ball and pretended to be the one going up against goalkeeper Weverton.

Palmeiras’ players surrounded the defender, attempting to distract him ahead of the pressure penalty, while Havertz was left alone to compose himself.

As Azpilicueta stood with the ball near the penalty spot, referee Chris Beath showed Eduard Atuesta a yellow card for causing a commotion.

When the referee restored order and pushed everyone else back outside the 18-yard box, Azpilicueta turned and Havertz stepped forward, and the two exchanged the ball calmly.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

The 22-year-old then placed it exactly where he wanted it, without interference, and kept his cool by slotting it into the bottom corner for the win.

Havertz was the first to join Azpilicueta in celebrating the goal that crowned the Blues world champions and completed their trophy haul.

“With VAR, the psychology of penalty kicks has become incredibly important,” Jordet, who works at the Norwegian School of Sports Sciences in Oslo, told SunSport.

“The best teams in 2022 will be those that excel at the psychological game.”

“Chelsea did a fantastic job last night and are deserving world champions.”

Chelsea, like many other clubs, frequently try to dissuade penalty takers before the kick, and anyone who has done their homework knows that Palmeiras is notorious for such sly tactics.

In September, Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez played the mind games to perfection, daring Cristiano Ronaldo to take the injury-time penalty that Bruno Fernandes dutifully skied over the bar – and then danced in celebration at Old Trafford.

The Reds, on the other hand, were well aware of his deception when they faced Villa, forming a human shield between Martinez and Mo Salah with three players.

They were unable, however, to prevent James Maddison from whispering in Salah’s ear and psyching him out before the Egyptians’ miss at the King Power.

Now, Azpilicueta’s brilliant idea to prevent mind games is unquestionably the best of the bunch.

The skipper said after his outstanding leadership performance:…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.