How Chelsea could line up vs Brighton with Thiago Silva, Havertz and Ben Foster in drastic new-look side after transfers

THE 2020-21 Premier League season is just around the corner – with Chelsea now knowing they will face Brighton for their opening game.

Fans do not have long to wait at all either.

In fact, the Blues will kick off their campaign on September 14 with a road-trip to the south coast.

Frank Lampard will be looking to hit the ground running after a stumbling run in to last season.

But this time around, he will have reinforcements with the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner already arriving – with more expected to follow.

With that in mind, here is a look at how Chelsea could line up on the opening day against Brighton next month.

IT will be a very difficult task to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga in the current economic climate… even a loan move might not be possible.

I believe the club will only be able to add a bit of stop-gap competition for Kepa during this window, before replacing him in the next window.

Foster will be very cheap, allowing money to be spent elsewhere.

But Lampard also needs experience at the back; he brings a wealth of that.

IT is hard to see Chelsea dropping current captain Cesar Azpilicueta – and on the opening day he could get the nod.

But I believe James will soon be the first choice starting right-back and is even in for a shout on the opening day.

THE Frenchman was Chelsea’s best overall performing centre back of last season.

Unless anything happens with him and he ends up leaving – Zouma should get the nod here.

CHELSEA have been linked with signing Silva on a free transfer, and – just like Foster – this move would make a lot of sense.

He is good in the air, dominant, and brings a lot of experience – all the qualities that Lampard needs to add to his backline.

Getting him on a free now allows Chelsea to use that money elsewhere, or put it towards signing Declan Rice either this window, or next summer.

THE England left back looks nailed on to join Chelsea.

So he will surely be starting the opening fixture slotting straight in comfortably with his Premier League experience.

SIGNING Declan Rice this window certainly is not impossible for Chelsea.

But I think Kante still gets the nod regardless for now.

Rice is rumoured to be coming in as a centre back, but my prediction is that he joins Chelsea in a later window anyway.

This could certainly change if Chelsea manage to sell Jorginho and Ross Barkley.

HE played every game for Lampard last season, and I see absolutely no reason why Mount won’t start this game.

Mount will play, regardless of any potential high-profile arrivals.

LIKE Chilwell, Chelsea are nailed on to get this deal over the line.

The Leicester man will hopefully get enough pre-season to come in and start the opening game as a No8 alongside Mount.

CHELSEA’S post-lockdown star, Pulisic is 100 per cent certain to start unless he picks up another injury.

But let’s not jinx that…

ANOTHER high-profile, marquee arrival, Ziyech should start on the right wing.

Cutting inside with his famous left foot, he could be lethal in the Premier League… much like a prime Arjen Robben.

WILL we see a debut goal for Werner? Surely it’s written in the stars?

A lot will depend on how Lampard sets up and where he sees the strengths of his new arrivals.

There’s also the issue of whether Lampard believes they’re ready to start straight away or whether they need time to settle slowly off the bench.

But Lampard eventually wants to be playing a regular 4-3-3 system using two, more advanced central midfielders and one holding midfielder.

The boss should really start as he means to go on and perfect this from the off.

