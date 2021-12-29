How Chelsea might line up against Brighton with Romelu Lukaku back in the starting lineup but Ben Chilwell out for the season.

When Chelsea plays Brighton on Wednesday night, ROMELU LUKAKU is set to make his first Premier League start since October 16.

The Belgium international came off the bench to score and win a penalty in a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

After recovering from coronavirus, the 28-year-old is set to lead the line against the Seagulls at Stamford Bridge.

Over two months ago, he last started in a top-flight match against Brentford.

While Thomas Tuchel’s return has boosted his confidence, he was dealt a blow at Villa Park when N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva were forced off with injuries.

Meanwhile, after being afflicted by Covid, German duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner remain skeptical.

And for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, another Chelsea player affected by the Covid outbreak, the home match against Graham Potter’s side could come too soon.

SunSport examines how Chelsea might line up against Brighton.

After starting 18 of the club’s 19 Premier League games this season, Edouard Mendy will almost certainly keep his place in goal.

With Silva out, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, and Antonio Rudiger could form a back three.

Reece James is expected to start at right wing-back, with Marcos Alonso continuing on the other flank.

The Spaniard has been filling in for Ben Chilwell, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Following Mateo Kovacic’s cameo off the bench against the Villans, Jorginho, who has nine goals this season, could partner him in the middle of the pitch.

Tuchel may also start Mason Mount and his English teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi in front of former Manchester United striker Lukaku.

