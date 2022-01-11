How Chelsea might line up against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final, with N’Golo Kante set to return following Covid’s absence.

With Kante set to return after Covid’s absence, how Chelsea could line up against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

CHELSEA will play Spurs in the second leg of their Carabao Cup tie on Wednesday evening in the hope of securing a place in the final.

Following a routine win at Stamford Bridge last week, Thomas Tuchel’s side travels to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a 2-0 lead.

Chelsea could be boosted even more by the return of midfield maestro N’Golo Kante, who has recovered from his Covid illness.

It’s unclear whether the Frenchman will be fit enough to play, with Thiago Silva, the centre-back, hoping to have recovered from his positive test.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell have been ruled out for the second leg, while Trevoh Chalobah is also expected to miss it.

Despite the defensive shortcomings, Tuchel is expected to start with a back three, as opposed to the 4-2-2-2 formation he used in the first leg.

If that is the case, and Cesar Azpilicueta returns to the three, Christian Pulisic could be shifted to the right wingback position, as he was against Spurs last week for the final 10 minutes.

Hakim Ziyech, on the other hand, could fill in on the right side.

Edouard Mendy is currently representing Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, so Kepa Arrizabalaga will take his place in goal.

On the left flank, Marcos Alonso will provide width, while Mateo Kovacic is expected to partner the returning N’Golo Kante in midfield.

This means there will be no room for Saul Niguez, despite the fact that the Atletico Madrid loanee is starting to settle in England.

Tuchel is likely to target Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, and Romelu Lukaku in the attacking areas.

The German coach, on the other hand, has a number of other options.

Pulisic, Ziyech, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Ross Barkley are among these players.

Since beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final of the Carabao Cup in 2015, Chelsea has not won the competition.

They’ve only made it to the final twice in the last 13 years, the most recent time being in 2019 when Manchester City defeated them on penalties.

Tuchel’s side face Premier League champions Manchester City in a match that could effectively end their title hopes just 72 hours after their second leg against Tottenham.

