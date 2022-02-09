How Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez rose from a £250-a-week shop girl to an Instagram and Netflix star

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, is one of the world’s most famous Wags, but she hasn’t always lived a life of wealth and luxury.

Before a chance encounter with football legend Ronaldo, the 28-year-old Spanish model lived in a cramped, shared house and worked as a £250-a-week shop girl.

Now that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has agreed to rejoin Manchester United in a blockbuster deal, she is enjoying life on our shores, as well as on the big screen with her hit Netflix documentary.

In a candid interview with ITV in 2019, Ronaldo, now 37, described meeting Georgina for the first time at a Gucci store where she worked as a sales assistant and finding “true love” with her.

“She helped me so much,” the Juventus star told Piers Morgan.

Of course, I’m head over heels in love with her.”

Ronaldo, whose net worth is estimated to be around £300 million, also stated that seeing him and Georgina walk down the aisle would be his mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro’s dream.

“I’m sure we’ll be [married]one day,” he predicted.

“This is also my mother’s dream.”

So, perhaps one day.

It’s great, so why not?

She is a close friend of mine.

We have discussions.

“I open my heart to her, and she opens hers to me.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Georgina now raises Ronaldo’s four children in Turin, Italy, including their three-year-old daughter Alana Martina, four-year-old surrogate twins Eva and Mateo, and 11-year-old Cristiano Jr.

After the couple announced they are expecting twins in April, there will be two more babies soon.

She vacations in Ibiza and Iceland, dresses in Chanel and Gucci from head to toe, and enjoys her boyfriend’s mega yacht and fleet of luxury cars.

She also defended Ronaldo after he was accused of rapping a model in a Las Vegas hotel room, an accusation he has categorically denied and for which he will not face criminal charges.

However, while Georgina may be on her way to becoming Mrs Ronaldo, the Wag’s life used to be very different…

Georgina Rodrguez (@georginagio) has shared a post.

The model comes from a humble family, having grown up in the small village of Jaca in northern Spain with her Argentine father, Jorge, and Spanish mother, Ana.

She aspired to be a ballet dancer as a child.

Georgina chose a career in fashion retail instead of dance school because her parents couldn’t afford it.

She was ambitious from a young age, and like Ronaldo – who grew up to be…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)