How Did Fans React After a Major College Basketball Upset on Saturday?

A major college basketball upset occurred today in Pac-12 territory, but it went largely unnoticed.

The men’s basketball team of the University of Oregon went into Saturday’s Pac-12 matchup against the University of California at Berkeley with high expectations.

Cal has won ten of its last eleven games.

As a result, the Ducks soared into the latest NCAA Tournament projections.

The Golden Bears blew out the Ducks at home on Saturday afternoon, blowing out the previously 16-7 (9-3) Ducks.

Oregon’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament are now on a knife’s edge.

It’s possible that the Ducks’ only chance of making the NCAA Tournament is to win the Pac-12 Tournament and earn an automatic berth.