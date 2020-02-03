How did the January new boys fare on their Premier League debuts this weekend?

The winter window slammed shut on Friday night but not before a number of stars could complete their January moves to a Premier League club in the nick of time.

Manchester United stole the show with the £68million acquisition of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting while Tottenham brought in Steven Bergwijn from PSV for £27m.

But how did those debutants get on this weekend? Here, Sportsmail reviews the performances of those who turned out for their new clubs this weekend.

(Newcastle)

Crunched through a couple of challenges after getting a rapturous welcome from the home crowd.

While Steve Bruce will be relieved to be able to call upon such a safe pair of hands in what has been a problem area, he will be looking to call upon him on a more regular basis, as opposed to the 11-minute cameo he was afforded on Saturday.

Although the highlight for him was perhaps the chant, ‘Danny Rose, he loves fish and chips’.

(Newcastle)

Neat and tidy on the right but offered little threat in the final third, much like his team-mates before his introduction.

Was given over half an hour to affect the game but struggled to that, along with most of those in black and white on a frustrating afternoon.

Will get more of a chance going forward to prove his worth as the Magpies look to kick on up the table.

(Sheffield United)

Sheffield United broke their transfer record for the fifth time in eight months to pluck the 6ft 5in Norwegian from Genk’s seemingly never-ending talent factory.

Thrown straight into the action on the right of the Blades’ midfield three in place of John Lundstram, Berge certainly made his physical present felt, bundling over Wilfried Zaha and scraping a stud across Luka Milivojevic’s nose when challenging for a high ball. The youngster made more tackles than anyone else on the pitch.

Chris Wilder said Berge – who already has a song from the Blades faithful – fitted in ‘fantastically well’ although admitted it will take time for the 21-year-old to get up to Premier League speed. Berge was replaced by Lundstram on 68 minutes.

(West Ham)

It was another disappointing afternoon for the Hammers after they relinquished a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Brighton.

However, if there was one positive to be taken from the game it was the debut of Tomas Soucek. The Czech looked assured in the middle of the park while contributing both offensively and defensively.

Boss David Moyes was delighted with Soucek’s performance but the Scot would’ve been a lot happier if his side managed to hold on to all three points.

(Manchester United)

From the moment he lined up in the tunnel, £68million new boy Bruno Fernandes looked at home.

He showed the hallmarks of a gifted and intelligent midfield playmaker with end product, having all of United’s first three shots on target.

The Portuguese international showed hunger to get on the ball before keeping his composure when he got it, much to the delight of the home crowd. His dream debut would’ve been capped off with a goal but the 26-year-old showed he could be the shining light in a struggling United side going forward.

(Wolves)

Fernandes’ compatriot Daniel Podence earned himself rave reviews from Gary Neville on commentary after the United legend compared his style of play to Eden Hazard.

The Portuguese winger was deployed as a second-half substitute and made a series of good runs as Wolves looked to break the deadlock late on.

Podence even had a chance to score with seconds left on the clock but his shot was blocked inside the area. It was a good introduction from Podence which has left Wolves fans wanting to see more.

(Tottenham)

It was a seriously impressive start to live at Spurs for the Dutchman, who cost £27million from PSV Eindhoven.

The highlight was a superbly taken second-half volley that set Tottenham on their way to a 2-0 home win over Manchester City.

But there was something highly impressive about Bergwijn’s drive and creativity whenever he got on the ball.