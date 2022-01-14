How Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer compare in the race for the most Grand Slam titles in men’s tennis

How Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer compare in the race for the most men’s tennis titles

Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal are all tied for first place in the men’s tennis rankings.

Novak Djokovic is aiming to surpass Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in 2022 for the most grand slam titles in men’s tennis.

The trio has been the dominant force for well over a decade, and determining which of them is the greatest of their era, if not all time, is still a hotly debated topic, given that they each hold different records.

Federer, who is 39 years old, is the elder statesman of the Open Era, having won 20 major titles and reaching the most grand slam finals, semi-finals, and quarter-finals of any male player.

When he won the French Open again in 2020, the 35-year-old Nadal tied Federer for the most grand slams with 20.

It was his 13th Roland Garros title, and no player has ever been as dominant in a single major tournament as the Spaniard has been in Paris.

Djokovic then made it 18 by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final in early 2021, and then got one over on Nadal by defeating him in the Roland Garros semi-finals before winning the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

And Djokovic, 34, may have the advantage of experience in the race for the most grand slam titles at the end of his career, especially after tying his old rivals with a sixth Wimbledon victory in July.

Djokovic may have lost the 2021 US Open final, but one thing is clear: the Serbian is determined to claim the title of “GOAT.”

To do so, he’ll have to hold off an ever-improving crop of younger players.

Federer had already won 12 grand slam titles and Nadal had won three by the time Djokovic won his first in 2008 at the Australian Open.

In the early stages of Nadal and Djokovic’s careers, Federer was the player to beat, and in 2009 he broke Pete Sampras’ 14-slam record to become the outright men’s champion – though by the 2010s, he was being pursued.

Nadal’s regular victories in France and Djokovic’s triumphs in Australia helped them both tick the box.

