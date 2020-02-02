How do England recover from heartache of losing the World Cup Final in the Six Nations? 

England will be looking to prove they have moved on from their 2019 Rugby World Cup final defeat by South Africa when they begin their Six Nations campaign in France this weekend.

Head coach Eddie Jones will demand a response from his side, with the vast majority of the squad retained for this tournament.

Sportsmail speaks to two former England stars who have also come through World Cup final heartbreak to achieve success with their country.

–

Our 1991 World Cup final defeat was just a bump in the road when it came to performing in the Five Nations barely two-and-a-half months later.

Off the back of such disappointment, that group produced our best ever rugby. Suddenly it was our moment.

We were outstanding in all four games with the 31-13 win in Paris possibly the highlight. Everything came together.

We had already experienced a painful kick up the backside in 1990 when we lost the Grand Slam at Murrayfield. We got it horribly wrong that day, but the selectors kept us together and we vowed to do better, so in many ways we had already bounced back once.

The other factor is that, although Australia deservedly won our final, we didn’t get blown away. Losing was annoying and frustrating — it wasn’t soul destroying. But that was a pretty painful defeat for England against the Springboks in Japan.

They have had their own kick up the backside… but now is the time to respond.

They are a younger group than we were and need to concentrate on re-producing the focus, energy and excellence that blew New Zealand away in that epic semi-final.

Learn the lessons from that, win in Paris, and we could really see them blossom.

–

I was back involved with my club Newcastle Falcons within six days of returning from our World Cup final defeat against South Africa in France.

I was young, only 22, so maybe I didn’t understand the consequences of it and the impact it could have had on my career.

Because we’d got to a World Cup final, there was a fair bit of expectation when we returned to the England camp a few months later… but there was certainly no hangover.

You’re cut up afterwards, of course you are, but rugby takes over again and you get back into your day job. When you see guys like Jonny Wilkinson, who you lost the final with, it can be quite difficult and there’s no doubt you think about it for a long time.

But it definitely didn’t affect our Six Nations campaign in 2008.

We didn’t do too badly — finishing second after losses to Wales and Scotland. It was our coach Brian Ashton’s last year in charge, so we were in a bit of transition, especially as veterans such as Lawrence Dallaglio, Mark Regan, Andy Gomarsall, Jason Robinson and Mike Catt all left the squad after the 2007 tournament.

But this current England team is quite young, and none have retired this time around.

Most of these players are in their mid-20s, so it’s a completely different scenario.

We would have addressed the disappointment — and Eddie Jones will address it too — but you don’t sit there for days on end talking about it.