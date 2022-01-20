How Does AJ Brown React When Derrick Henry Returns?

AJ Brown’s Reaction to the Return of Derrick Henry

When the Tennessee Titans face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional playoffs on Saturday, they hope to have star running back Derrick Henry in the lineup.

Henry hasn’t played since breaking his foot in Week 8, but he’s been practicing this week and appears to be on the verge of returning.

While Henry has yet to be activated by the Titans, NFL Films’ Greg Cosell reports that he has heard the team plans to give him a heavy workload against the Bengals.

On Thursday, Titans wide receiver AJ Brown was asked what it would mean to have Henry back in the lineup for a team that is currently ranked No. 1 in the NFL.

The AFC’s No. 1 seed

Brown told ESPN’s Turron Davenport, “It definitely gives us some confidence.”

He is the best running back in the league, in my opinion.

So just having him back and having that confidence in him that he can go for 70 [yards]at any time is a huge plus.

As a result, we have confidence.

“We’re all very enthusiastic.”