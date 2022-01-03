How does Barcelona afford Haaland just months after announcing a £1.2 billion debt and releasing Messi?

How can Barcelona afford Haaland just months after declaring a £1.2 billion debt and releasing Messi?

BARCELONA president Joan Laporta claims that signing Norwegian superstar Erland Haaland this year is “very possible” and promises that “Barca are back.”

Last summer, however, this was the same Catalan club that was forced to sell Lionel Messi and a slew of other prized assets.

Sun Sport explains how Barca got into such a mess – and why Laporta is now so upbeat about what appeared to be a doomed team.

Due to a massive wage bill and more than an entire season without crowds, the Catalan giants lost a staggering £404 million in the Covid-hit season of 2020-21.

This resulted in a £1.2 billion gross debt.

When Laporta returned to the helm for the second time in March, the club announced it was “technically bankrupt” – due to debts and liabilities – in October.

No, and in the past, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have benefited from that knowledge.

However, this was before La Liga imposed its current stringent Financial Fair Play requirements.

Since 2013, “economic controls” have been in place to limit squad costs in order to impose strict budgets for each season in order to avoid “unsustainable debt.”

The limits are set by a group of financial analysts who examine each club’s books.

Everything!, The Catalan side had a squad budget of £552 million in 2019-20.

The following season, it was reduced to £322 million, and this season, it was reduced to just £82 million, only the seventh highest in Spain (Real Madrid had a budget of £621 million), and less than Watford’s Premier League budget.

Yes, despite Barcelona’s claims that the Argentine did not want to leave and had agreed to a 50% pay cut.

But it also forced a fire-sale, with Antoine Griezmann returning to Atletico Madrid on loan with an option to buy, Emerson Royal to Spurs for £25 million, and Junior Firpo to Leeds for £15 million leading the way.

Barca sold 82 million pounds worth of players and did not pay any transfer fees for any of the newcomers.

They are unable to do so.

They don’t have to, though.

Despite the fact that La Liga set the salary cap, the rules do not require them to sell players whose contract salaries exceed it.

Even clubs that are over the transfer limit are allowed to spend up to 25% of their transfer revenue on new salaries.

Despite the official limit, it is believed that Barca’s current wage bill is around £335 million.

They have signed Torres but have yet to register him, despite paying the £46 million transfer fee in four installments.

In addition…

