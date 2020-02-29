“How does he do it?” Netz celebrates Djokovic for crazy action

Screenshot 1.8 “How does he do it?” The question arises on the Internet and is quite justified given Novak Djokovic’s athleticism and agility.

imago images / Hasenkopf 2.8 Djokovic wants to catch every ball in the semi-final against Monfils as always.

Getty Images 3.8 The Serb stretches …







Getty Images 7.8 World number 1 fends off three match balls, is in the Dubai final and remains undefeated in 2020.

Getty Images 8.8 Gaël Monfils is amazed: “I cannot defeat you, my friend.”

The most popular tennis star is definitely not Novak Djokovic. Again and again the Serb feels that the fans support the player on the opposite side more. Whistles also had to accept world number 1. But after the semi-final victory in Dubai against the Frenchman Gaël Monfils, his heart literally flies.

The net celebrates Djokovic for its incredible athleticism and agility. In order to catch a ball, Djokovic slides across the hard court in extremis until he can actually do the balancing act.

Djokovic doesn’t make the point. Nevertheless, everyone is asking: How does the 32-year-old do that? Comparisons to comic book heroes like “Spider-Man” are also made quickly.

Three match balls fought off

The will to bring the ball back does not bring Djokovic the point, but the victory. In the tie break of the decisive set, he is 3: 6 behind. He fends off all three match balls, two of them at serve Monfils – and remains unbeaten in 2020.

Monfils pays respect to the Serb, writes on Instagram: «I can’t beat you, my friend. You are a great champion in many ways and have shown it once again. »

And Djokovic explains how he still turned the game: «I know that there is no turning back in this situation. I accept it and try to make the best of it. The more I experience it, the more comfortable I feel in this special situation. »