How Everton might line up under Wayne Rooney, with Derby County manager Paul Jewell raiding Manchester United for transfers to save the season.

Everton’s line-up under Wayne Rooney, with Derby County’s manager raiding Manchester United for transfers to save the season

WAYNE ROONEY is a candidate to take over at Everton from Rafa Benitez.

The Spaniard was fired after his team lost 2-1 to relegation-threatened Norwich at the weekend.

As a result of Benitez’s dismissal, Rooney may be given his first managerial job in the Premier League.

Benitez spent over £35 million on Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Andy Lonergan, Solomon Rondon, Vitaliy Mykolenko, and Nathan Patterson during his time at Everton.

Gray and Townsend, in particular, have provided a good value.

The others, on the other hand, have been a flop.

If Rooney succeeds Benitez, he may look to sign players from Derby County and Manchester United in January to help turn Everton’s season around.

A number of United’s fringe players could help the Toffees.

This season, Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, and Donny van de Beek have all seen limited action.

Across all competitions, the trio has only managed to accumulate 743 minutes.

Lingard established himself at West Ham last season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in just four months.

But he stayed at United over the summer to fight for a starting spot, which he hasn’t been able to do.

If Everton sign Lingard, he could help the Toffees climb the table if he can replicate his form for the Hammers.

Lingard has the ability to play anywhere in Everton’s midfield or across the frontline.

Van De Beek, a willing runner, could form a formidable midfield three with Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

In the backfield, Phil Jones could put on some gutsy performances.

Rooney could also look to sign Derby striker Tom Lawrence, who, like Lingard, can play in all three attacking positions.

With Derby still in administration, a deal might not be too difficult to reach.

