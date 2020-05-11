‘How?!’ Golf model Lucy Robson wows fans with overhead trick-shot putt (VIDEO)

British golfer and Instagram favorite Lucy Robson has clearly been honing her trick-shot skills in lockdown, amazing her fans with an unconventional backswing putt into a cup.

Robson has already treated fans to a trip into her “womancave” earlier during the Covid-19 pandemic, giving her 742,000 followers a sneak peak at the newly-installed golf simulator at her Florida home.

And while the 25-year-old may not be taking part in any live competitions anytime soon, she is at least continuing to treat fans with her social media output.

That included a remarkable trick-shot posted over the weekend, in which Robson lined up a putt of a round 6 feet before using the backswing to loop the ball up, over her head and into a cup.

“How?” wrote one gobsmacked fan, while another inquired: “How many hours or days did that take?”

“Like an hour!” Robson revealed.

Some doubted whether it was a genuine trick-shot, asking: “Is that the same ball that dropped in the glass ?”

Robson referred them to her Instagram Stories footage of the shot, which clearly showed the putt was all of her own making.

Robson was named the Treasure Coast Player of the Year in 2012 and 2013, but like fellow golf star-turned-model Paige Spiranac, she has increasingly turned her attentions to Instagram posts as her legion of fans has grown.

But as her latest putting display shows, Robson continues to provide keen fans with tips on how to ensure their golfing strokes are in order.