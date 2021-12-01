How graciously Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed Freddy Adu, a newcomer to the Manchester United squad, with a dinner invitation and words of advice.

How graciously Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed Freddy Adu into the Manchester United squad with a dinner invitation and words of wisdom.

During a trial at Manchester United, FREDDY ADU claims Cristiano Ronaldo took him under his wing.

When DC United offered him a professional contract in 2004, he was just 14 years old.

After making his senior USA debut two years later at the age of 16, he was tipped by many as a future Ballon d’Or winner.

In 2006, Adu’s young career took another incredible turn when he was offered a trial by Premier League giants Manchester United.

The teenager spent a fortnight at Carrington training with Sir Alex Ferguson’s squad.

However, after failing to obtain a work permit, he was unable to play or make his move permanent.

Adu, on the other hand, cherishes his brief time at United.

That’s because Ronaldo, the world’s most famous footballer, looked after him, offering helpful advice and making modest gestures such as inviting Adu out to dinner.

“It was the coolest moment of my career when I went to Manchester United, I was only 16 years old at the time,” Adu, who has not retired but is without a club, told BritishGambler.co.uk.

“I was there for almost a month and got to meet everyone, including Wayne Rooney – and this was at the height of Manchester United’s power.”

“Cristiano Ronaldo was there at the time, and it was when he was on his way to becoming the world’s best player.”

Scholes and Giggs were still there – it was incredible!

“[Any player advice?] Ronaldo! Everyone always says Ronaldo is arrogant, that he is this and that, but let me tell you that out of all the players there, he was the one who made it a point to come up to me, talk to me, and offer to take me to dinner.”

“I mean, he was a remarkable individual.”

Of course, I had a lot of respect for Ronaldo before that, but after that, I had so much respect for him that he became my favorite player simply because of the kind of person he was and what I saw.”

Adu moved to Real Salt Lake after his United trial, before joining Benfica in the summer of 2007.

Adu spent the following years on loan at Monaco, Belenenses, Aris, and Caykur Rizespor after scoring just once in 14 games.

Adu continued his journeyman career with stops at Philadelphia Union, Bahia, Jagodina, KuPSG, Kuopio Futis-98, Tampa Bay Rowdies, and Las Vegas…

