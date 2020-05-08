How Juventus are planning for Serie A restart – Hand sanitisers every 20 meters and a ban on showers

Juventus players finally returned to training on Tuesday after a number of weeks isolating at home during the coronavirus crisis in Italy.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci were all seen reporting for duty as the club puts a plan in place to have the squad ready for a possible restart of the Serie A season.

Clubs have been in constant discussion with figures in the Italian government over when football can resume, and while teams are starting to carry out individual training, they have been told that squad training cannot commence until May 18.

Juventus are adhering to a strict policy as their players gradually filter in at the Continassa training complex in a bid to keep everyone free of the coronavirus and ensure they are as fit as possible if the campaign is given the go-ahead to start.

Sportsmail gives the inside track on how training is being handled by the Turin club and the level of detail in keeping the squad safe.

There will be no group training until at least May 18th and according to La Stampa, the club has decided to take very prudent measures.

Juventus resumed training at the Continassa by dividing the entrances on the pitch, allowing the 10 players present to be staggered into sessions in different time slots, which will be established with the players via email.

Juventus have transformed their J Hotel into a military dormitory for footballers.

No player can take a shower and no player can enter the dressing room at the Continassa. Training kits are provided and then washed at the end of each workout.

Juventus will be very rigorous in enforcing the 14-day quarantine period of foreign players returning to Italy, in line with Government regulations, before allowing them to rejoin the squad.

The Juventus training centre has revolutionised every aspect of player care – separate entrances, time slots, gloves, thermometers, sanitising gel every 20 metres in the corridors, face masks and maximum security for access to the training ground. Juventus demonstrate a huge attention to detail to train their players safely.

Individual training is not the most ideal solution because among players still abroad or in quarantine, there are few who want to participate in these optional workouts.

The first to arrive was Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, shortly after 10.30am, while the last one in was Federico Bernardeschi after 5.30pm. Ramsey was also the first to train as he ran a few laps on the pitch and took some shots – nothing exceptional.

Cristiano Ronaldo has touched down in Turin and will train alone at home for 14 days. He will work on his fitness in the swimming pool, weight room, and will use cutting-edge fitness equipment in his home gym.

Ronaldo boasts a £1.7million NASA machine that allows him to undergo weightless training. No player in the world has this level of support to train.

The Portuguese star will return to Continassa only once his has finished his full quarantine period at home.

Daniele Rugani, Juventus’ patient zero, has also returned to the training field after his last appearance on the bench in a match against Inter Milan in March.

Getting back to training was liberating for Rugani after discovering he had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11 – becoming one of the first footballers to be diagnosed with the disease.

The centre-back did physical exercises and individual training and immediately ran home after training.

In the first session under a reduced staff team – featuring only a coach, doctor and a physiotherapist, players heading to the training field one at a time and well spaced out from one another without going through the dressing rooms.

Juventus chief Fabio Paratici was at the complex to speak to all the players who returned. Woijech Szczesny and Matthijs De Ligt and Brazilians Douglas Costa and Danilo are expected back on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Higuain remains the most delicate case as he is unwilling to return at present and there are doubts over his future, with a new contract yet to be agreed and his deal expiring next summer.