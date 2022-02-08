How Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen compare in terms of their luxurious homes, expensive cars, and designer pets.

How Formula One rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen stack up, from their lavish homes to their high-end cars and designer pets.

It was the most exciting Formula One season in years.

Last season’s title race featured an incredible finish between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, with the Dutchman emerging victorious.

Verstappen won his first championship in controversial circumstances by overtaking Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi race.

However, the pair’s entire season had been tumultuous, with a raging rivalry threatening to escalate after Verstappen’s car collided with Hamilton’s in Monza.

As F1’s latest rivalry took center stage, there were even allegations of ‘brake-testing.’

Despite their differences on the track, Hamilton and Verstappen have a lot in common off the track.

Both have luxurious homes, incredible car collections, and a shared love of animals.

Verstappen, who has a £44 million fortune at the age of 24, is said to rent a £13 million penthouse in Monte Carlo for the majority of the year.

Felipe Massa and Daniel Ricciardo both live in the same building as the Dutch driver.

The exact size is unknown, but Verstappen is known to share his workouts on the expansive balcony that overlooks the Mediterranean Sea.

Hamilton, who is thought to be worth around £280 million, also owns a home in Monaco’s exclusive Fontvieille neighborhood.

However, once his stunning £18 million six-bedroom villa is finished, he plans to return to London permanently.

Hamilton spent £32 million on a New York apartment in a condo project co-owned by NFL legend Tom Brady and his model wife Gisele Bundchen in 2019.

A swimming pool, fitness center, squash court, library, and wine cellar are all included in the 6,547 square-foot penthouse, which also has views of the Hudson River.

Jennifer Lawrence, an Oscar winner, and Mike Myers, the star of Austin Powers, are among the neighborhood’s residents.

There’s also his Colorado mansion, which 37-year-old Lewis refers to as his “favorite home,” where he spends the winter months riding his snowmobile through the mountains.

With their huge salaries and passion for automobiles, it’s no surprise that Hamilton and Verstappen have an impressive collection of automobiles.

Lewis is now more environmentally conscious, driving electric vehicles such as the Mercedes EQS, which costs £80,000.

However, he has been seen driving a £1.5 million Pagani Zonda, cruising down the Pacific Coast Highway in a £4 million 1966 Shelby 427 Cobra, and parked outside a restaurant in a £2 million LaFerrari in the past.

He’s also ordered a Mercedes AMG Project One, which will set him back more than £2.5 million.

Verstappen favors British automobiles, particularly Aston Martins.

