How Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen might be tied heading into the season’s final Formula One race in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton has won two races in a row, putting the Formula One title race in a tangle heading into the season finale.

With his victory in the Qatar Grand Prix, Hamilton now trails Verstappen by eight points heading into the penultimate race in Saudi Arabia.

As the season draws to a close, the rivals have been trading blows throughout the season.

If the British driver wins a race in Saudi Arabia and Verstappen finishes second, the Dutchman’s lead is cut to just one point.

Hamilton, on the other hand, has a chance to take the extra point awarded to the driver who posts the fastest lap of the race.

That would put them on EXACTLY the same point total before the F1 season ends on December 12 in Abu Dhabi.

However, as he pursues his first world title, Verstappen may be able to prevent that from happening.

On December 5, the 24-year-old can win the world championship in Jeddah.

To ensure the title doesn’t go the distance, he needs to outscore Hamilton by 18 points at the next race.

That would give him a commanding 26-point lead heading into the season finale.

To do so, he’d have to finish second or higher in both Jeddah and Hamilton, or the weekend would be meaningless.

In the event that Verstappen wins, Hamilton will have to finish sixth or higher in the final race at Yas Marina.

Hamilton, on the other hand, would have to finish fifth or higher if he won the fastest lap bonus point.

If Hamilton finishes 10th or lower, Verstappen can win the championship by coming in second and setting the fastest lap.

However, even if Verstappen finishes second and does not set the fastest lap, he will still win the championship if Hamilton does not.

Verstappen will be victorious on race wins if the pair finishes the season LEVEL on points after the two remaining races.

Regardless of whether Hamilton takes the chequered flag in the next two races, he has won nine races this year and cannot be overtaken on race wins by him.

To put it another way, if Verstappen extends his current eight-point lead to 26 points or more in Saudi Arabia, he will win the race by a comfortable margin.