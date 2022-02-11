How long does a Sin-Bin last in rugby?

In rugby, what is a Sin-Bin and how long does it last?

The Sin Bin will most likely be used to discipline players who have committed a variety of offenses during the Six Nations.

If an individual commits an offence, such as indiscipline, backchat, dangerous play, or a professional foul, they will be given a yellow card and must spend ten minutes off the pitch in the Sin bin area.

It’s essentially rugby’s “naughty step,” and it’s usually a physical seat between the pitch-side staff and substitutes while the game is in progress.

England’s Luke Cowan-Dickie and Josh Adam have already received Sin Bins for the 2022 Six Nations.

Similar to football, receiving two yellow cards for any offense will result in the individual receiving a red card.

The offense can be anything, and when it results in a red card, it can appear to be an overreaction. In 2017, Jonny May was given two yellow cards for deliberate knock-ons, which led to a red card.

If a player receives three yellow cards in a season, he or she will be brought before a disciplinary panel.