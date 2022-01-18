How Manchester United might line up against Brentford now that Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford are back in the starting lineup following injury problems.

How Manchester United might line up against Brentford now that Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford have returned from injury.

MANCHESTER UNITED could see Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford return against Brentford in the Premier League tomorrow.

After seeing Aston Villa claw back a 2-2 draw on Saturday, Ralf Rangnick heads to London in desperate need of a win.

Both Ronaldo and Rashford, United’s star forwards, were out of the Midlands stalemate due to leg injuries.

Despite the fact that Paul Pogba is almost certain to miss out after only recently returning to training, Ronaldo and Rashford have been given the green light to play at Brentford’s Community Stadium.

Ronaldo could lead United’s line as the sole striker if Rangnick sticks with his 4-2-3-1 formation.

Rashford would most likely return to his preferred position on the left wing, with Bruno Fernandes remaining as the central playmaker.

Following his cameo appearance at Villa Park, Jadon Sancho could start on the right flank.

Scott McTominay returns from suspension in midfield and could partner Fred in the heart of the team.

Following a flurry of yellow cards, Luke Shaw is also available, but Alex Telles looked sharp at the weekend and could keep his place in the side.

Because Aaron Wan-Bissaka has only recently returned from illness, Diogo Dalot is expected to stay in the team as well.

However, after only making the bench against Villa, Harry Maguire is likely to partner Raphael Varane in defence, with David De Gea keeping his place in goal.

Despite United’s struggles to adapt to Rangnick’s preferred 4-2-2-2 system, he may return to it.

Ronaldo could partner Edinson Cavani up front, with Rashford and Mason Greenwood operating on the flanks as inside forwards.

Nemanja Matic’s position as one of the two holding midfielders could be kept.

That could allow Shaw, who is more physical, to start ahead of Telles, with Victor Lindelof, who is more mobile, being preferred over Maguire.

If Rangnick deems Wan-Bissaka match-fit, he could even be a contender.

Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard, as well as Anthony Martial, are all expected to be left out, while Anthony Elanga will be hoping for a bench spot.