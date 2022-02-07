How Manchester United might line up against Burnley with up to FIVE key players missing due to the Covid case and a triple injury blow

With Ralf Rangnick juggling Covid cases and injuries, five key players could miss Manchester United’s Premier League match against Burnley.

Fred and Alex Telles, both from Brazil, will miss Tuesday’s game after testing positive for Covid.

Manager Rangnick confirmed Fred and Telles’ absence, saying, “Yeah, we have two players missing.”

“Alex Telles missed the cup game last week after testing positive for Covid, and unfortunately, the same thing happened to Fred today.”

“As a result, he will miss tomorrow’s game, as well as possibly the game against Southampton.”

After picking up knocks in United’s shock FA Cup exit to Championship outfit Middlesbrough, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Bruno Fernandes may also miss Tuesday’s game.

Rangnick is optimistic that the trio will contribute to United’s push for a top-four finish.

Jesse Lingard is also back in the mix following his’rest.’

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

After being denied a move away from the club in the January transfer window, the midfielder was given time off.

Lingard’s contract at United expires in less than six months.

However, with Paul Pogba’s return to fitness, Fernandes may be given some time off.

Unless there are any last-minute changes, David de Gea will almost certainly return to goal.

Since Rangnick’s arrival, Diogo Dalot has made an impression at right-back, and he may be given another chance to prove himself.

If Varane misses the game, Jones showed against Wolves that he is more than capable of filling in.

Jones is expected to start alongside Harry Maguire, the club’s captain.

Luke Shaw will start in place of Telles, who is out with Covid.

If Fernandes does not start, Scott McTominay could start alongside Nemanja Matic in midfield, allowing Pogba to play further forward.

With Cristiano Ronaldo up top, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga may start in the wide areas.

Varane could also be cleared to play, causing Jones to lose his starting spot.

Dalot may be replaced at right-back by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Fernandes could start in the three behind Ronaldo, pushing Pogba back to the two, and relegating Matic to the bench.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.