How many championships has Lewis Hamilton won, and how does he compare to Michael Schumacher?

How many titles has Lewis Hamilton won, and how does he compare to Michael Schumacher?

If Hamilton beats Verstappen in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, he will pass Schumacher for most F1 titles.

In his time as an F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton has seen a lot, but nothing quite like this.

With seven championships under his belt, the 36-year-old is locked in a points battle with Max Verstappen heading into Sunday’s final race of the 2021 Formula One season in Abu Dhabi.

This tumultuous year has seen high-speed crashes, savage words, and even accusations of exceeding the rules.

For years, F1 has yearned for a Hamilton-Verstappen showdown.

Perhaps Hamilton’s dominance in this sport is coming to an end.

A new king is poised to ascend to the throne.

Whatever happens on Sunday, Hamilton has already cemented his place in F1 history.

Here’s how he stacks up against the sport’s other legends…

Hamilton has a joint-record seven Formula One titles, and while he has deservedly won each of them, it’s fair to say that some seasons have gone better than others.

His three best years in Formula One are…

the year 2008

At the age of 23, Hamilton won his first race.

When the young Brit arrived in Australia for the first race of the season, he had only been racing for Mercedes for a year and blew away the competition.

Since his first days in the sport, Hamilton has had a lot of success.

Despite scoring fewer points in 2008 than in 2007, his 98-point total was enough to win him the championship.

After winning the penultimate race in China, the British driver needed to finish fifth in Brazil to keep Felipe Massa from taking the title.

He dutifully passed Timo Glock on the final lap to claim the championship at the last possible moment.

the year

Red Bull’s dominance in the sport, which had earned Sebastian Vettel four consecutive championships, came to an end in dramatic fashion this year.

That year, new regulations hit Red Bull, favoring Mercedes.

Hamilton was able to not only win the championship, but also to dominate it.

He finished the season with an incredible 384 points, 67 points ahead of his teammate Nico Rosberg.

That year, Hamilton won a total of 11 races.

