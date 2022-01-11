How many rounds are there in a boxing match and how long do they last?

As the sport of boxing moves forward, scores will be settled in the ring.

But how long does each round last, and why are championship fights limited to 12 rounds?

Three-minute rounds are used in professional boxing matches for men.

Women’s bouts are currently shorter, with two minute rounds.

Leading figures in women’s boxing have criticized the round length.

“You just need that extra minute, because you’re learning all these new things in the gym and you can’t try them out in two minutes,” Olympian Nicola Adams said.

“I have two minutes to find my rhythm, establish distance, and eliminate my opponent.”

“There isn’t enough time.”

The time between rounds during which the fighters talk to their team and have their cuts treated is usually 60 seconds.

The championship bouts in boxing last 12 rounds.

Until the late 1980s, they had only lasted 15 rounds.

Non-title fights usually last 10 rounds or less.

Larry Holmes fought Lucien Rodriguez for the WBC heavyweight title on March 27, 1983, in what was the first ever heavyweight title fight scheduled for 12 rounds.

World title fights were traditionally 15 rounds from the 1920s to the 1980s.

By 1988, all of the major governing bodies had reduced the distance between world championship rounds from 15 to 12.

Ray Mancini and Duk Koo Kim fought for 15 rounds in a tragic boxing match in 1982, forcing organizations to cut championship bouts short.

Kim, a South Korean fighter who lost in the 14th round, died in hospital five days after the fight.

Kim had never fought in a 15-round fight before, whereas Mancini had done so four times before.