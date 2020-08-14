How much are speeding fines in the UK?

SPEEDING tickets have been getting tougher in recent years, with fines of up to £2,500.

Here’s our guide to the latest rules and penalties.

The minimum penalty is a £100 fine and three penalty points on your licence.

You may also be given the option to go on a speed awareness course, that takes about a day and could save you the money and the points.

This is what you are likely to pay in less serious cases when a fixed penalty notice is sent by post or handed to you at the roadside.

If you have already got nine points – or in more serious cases involving higher speeds – you will be taken to court.

Magistrates can impose much higher fines and ban drivers from the road if appropriate, for example if the speed is so high it is considered dangerous.

Since April 24, 2017, the maximum court imposed fine for speeding remains at £2,500 if you were driving too fast on the motorway, and £1000 on other roads, but offenders can be charged up to 175 per cent of their weekly income, on a sliding scale depending on the severity of the offence.

If you’re still within 2 years of passing your driving test, your driving licence will be revoked (withdrawn) if you build up 6 or more penalty points.

Fines are divided into three bands – A, B and C – which correspond to how serious the speeding offence is.

Drivers caught at speeds up to 10 mph over the limit are classed as band A, with band B fares relating to offences where motorists were clocked at 11-21 mph over the limit.

The most serious category of offence is band C, which applies to drivers exceeding the speed limit by more than 20 mph in a 20 or 30 zone, by more than 25mph in a 40 or 50 zone, and by more than 30mph in a 60 or 70 zone.

So if you are clocked doing over 51mph in town or over 100mph on the motorway you will get the toughest penalty.

These band C offenders face fines in a range between 125 and 175 per cent of their weekly wage, which could see the wealthiest motorists slapped with penalties close to the £2,500 limit.

They will also likely face six points or disqualification for up to 56 days.

Band B offenders are those clocked going at 41mph or more in a 30 zone or between 90mph and a 100mph on the motorway.

They can expect fines between 75 and 125 per cent of their weekly wage, plus four to six points or a ban of up to 28 days.

Band A offenders face three points and a fine equalling 25 to 75 per cent of their weekly wage.

Court costs and a victim surcharge could be added on top of the fine, adding up to a hefty total.

The move to hike fines in 2017 came after Green Flag warned that the number of speeding offences has risen by 44 per cent over the previous five years.

District judge Richard Williams, a sentencing council member, said at the time: “The magistrates’ courts deal with the vast majority of offenders in England and Wales, so it is essential that the guidelines they use are up to date and help ensure that sentences are applied consistently and effectively.

“We have listened to the views of magistrates, criminal justice professionals and others with an interest in particular offence types in developing these guidelines.

“We are grateful to all those who responded to the consultation and helped shape the final versions that will be used in courts.”

In January 2018, Chief Constable Anthony Bangham called for an end to the current 10 per cent plus 2mph “buffer” used by most forces before they will prosecute a driver.

He said motorists should be fined even if they are just 1mph over the limit as he urged an end to the “soft” treatment of speeders.

Mr Bingham reportedly told the Police Federation roads policing conference: “Let’s change the message… They [drivers]need to understand the law is set at the limit for a reason.

“They should not come whinging to us about getting caught.”

Mr Bingham is the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead on road policy, but it is not yet known if police forces will follow his suggestion.

The “buffer” used as a guideline allows for sppedometer errors and lapses in drivers’ concentration.

Critics said strict enforcement at 1mph over the limit would actually be more dangerous.

AA president Edmund King said: “The last thing we want is drivers glued to the speedometer 100 per cent of the time. We want drivers to concentrate on the road ahead.”

Tory MP Sir Greg Knight warned a zero tolerance approach to speeding would “make criminals of good drivers.”

First-time speeders may be offered a speed awareness course as an alternative to a fine, or if you’re really lucky you could get a warning if you’re pulled over by a kind police officer.

This option is usually not open to repeat offenders.

The cost of the one-day course is roughly the same as the fine, but it means you don’t get points on your licence.

You cannot challenge a fixed penalty notice – the only way to have it overturned would be to reject it, go to court and plead not guilty.

As part of the fine you will be sent a Section 172 notice that you have to reply to within 28 days to confirm who was driving or you may end up in court.

In practice, it is very difficult to put up a defence against speed camera evidence.

In court, magistrates have discretion to impose higher lower fines and disqualification periods based on the circumstances.

Speeding in bad weather or near a school are aggravating factors that are likely to be taken very seriously by the court.

You are also more likely to be in deeper trouble if you are driving a larger vehicle, committing an offence on licence, or if you are pulled over during post-sentence supervision.

Mitigating circumstances such as an emergency or a previously clean driving record could earn you a softer penalty.