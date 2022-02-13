How much do Super Bowl players make, and do losers get paid?

How much do Super Bowl players get paid, and do losers still get anything?

A Super Bowl victory is the pinnacle of an NFL player’s career.

Winning a championship game, on the other hand, isn’t just about personal glory; it can also mean a significant increase in your bank account.

It’s no secret that today’s NFL players are well compensated.

The average salary in the league is around (dollar)2.7 million per year, not including bonuses and incentives.

It takes a lot of determination to make it through an entire season and then the playoffs.

Every member of the 53-man winning team will receive a cash bonus in addition to the coveted Super Bowl ring.

The prize money for Super Bow LVI in Los Angeles is (dollar)150,000 per player.

There will be no special treatment for anyone, from the quarterback to the punter.

Unfortunately, there will be one losing team in Los Angeles tonight – and money isn’t much of a consolation for missing out on sports’ most prestigious award.

However, as a bonus for making it to the Super Bowl, all members of the losing team will receive (dollar)75,000 each.

According to Fox Business, the winning team’s rings, which total 150, are worth around (dollar)33,000 each.