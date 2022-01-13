How Much Does David Culley Owe The Texans?

The Texans owe David Culley a significant amount of money, according to a new report.

After one season with the Houston Texans, David Culley was fired–apparently unfairly–but he’ll be compensated handsomely.

The Texans are owed (dollar)17 million by Culley over the next three years, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero did not say if the money is conditional on Culley not taking another job.

According to this report, the 66-year-old will earn (dollar)22 million in his first season as head coach.

Report: How Much The Texans Owe David Culley

Report: How Much The Texans Owe David Culley

The #Texans owe David Culley another $17 million over the next three years, per source. So Culley walks away with roughly $22 million for one season as Houston’s head coach. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2022