How much money does Charley Hoffman have?

For more than 20 years, CHARLEY Hoffman has been a professional golfer.

Hoffman’s net worth and career are detailed below.

Charley Hoffman is thought to be worth around (dollar)3 million, according to Celebrity NetWorth.

Hoffman began his professional career on the Nationwide Tour before joining the PGA Tour in 2000.

Hoffman has six professional wins, four of which came on the PGA Tour.

Hoffman won the OHL Classic in 2014, winning over (dollar)1 million in prize money.

Charley Hoffman is a golf professional who was born on December 27, 1976.

Hoffman, a San Diego native, became the first player to win the California state high school golf championship twice.

Hoffman played for the University of Nevada: Las Vegas’ NCAA championship team in 1998 after graduating from Poway High School in 1995.

The golfer earned a bachelor’s degree in communications in 2000.

Hoffman went pro after college.

In 2009, Charley Hoffman married the girl he met in high school.

After a year apart in college, the two reconnected.

Stacy Vasil, his wife, was born on July 9th, 1977.

She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations.

Stacy has represented clients such as Microsoft and MasterCard at major law firms in California and New York.

Claire and Katelynn Hoffman are the couple’s two daughters.

