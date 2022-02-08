How much money does Joe Burrow have?

Joe Burrow’s net worth is unknown.

With Super Bowl LVI in 2022, all eyes are on the Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow.

Joe Burrow, who will play in his first Super Bowl and the Bengals’ first since 1989, has already made a name for himself at the age of 25.

Joe Burrow, 25, was born in Ames, Iowa, and attended Louisiana State University before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL in 2020.

Burrow led the Bengals to a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, defeating fan favorite Patrick Mahomes, 26.

Burrow could become the first quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, a national championship, and a Super Bowl ring if he leads his team to victory again this weekend.

Joe Burrow has amassed a sizable fortune at the age of 25, and it’s only going to get bigger if he wins the Super Bowl this weekend.

Burrow’s current net worth is (dollar)1 million, but according to NFL Players Bio, he has active contracts worth (dollar)36.1 million.

Burrow is sponsored by companies such as Nike, Bose, and Fanatics, to name a few.

Every Bengals player will receive a (dollar)150,000 bonus if the team wins Super Bowl LVI.

Burrow has been dating Olivia Holzmacher, 23, since around 2017, when the couple first publicly announced their relationship on Instagram.

Holzmacher has been seen in the stands cheering on Burrow at a few of his games this season, and it’s likely she’ll do so again at Super Bowl LVI.

Holzmacher is an Ohio native who has worked for The Kroger Company since 2019.

