How much will Bob Stoops be paid to coach Oklahoma’s bowl game, according to reports?

How much will Bob Stoops reportedly be paid to coach Oklahoma’s bowl game?

When it was announced that Lincoln Riley would be leaving Oklahoma for USC, most fans wondered who would take over as interim coach for the Sooners.

Bob Stoops stepped in quickly to re-stabilize the program.

Even though Stoops will only be coaching the Sooners for their bowl game, he will be compensated handsomely.

Stoops will receive a one-time payment of (dollar)325,000, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

Stoops only has to prepare for one game, so that’s impressive.

A Board of Regents meeting later this week will reportedly address Stoops’ salary for Oklahoma’s upcoming bowl game.

