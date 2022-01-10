How Steven Caulker left England for a call-up to the Afcon in Sierra Leone, where he helped build a school for underprivileged children.

Steven Caulker, a former England defender, has switched allegiance to Sierra Leone and will compete in the Africa Cup of Nations for them.

If he plays in Tuesday’s opener against Algeria, the 30-year-old has revealed that he will be playing for the children for whom he built a school.

Caulker raised £25,000 while playing for Cardiff City between 2013 and 2014 by selling signed shirts, including ones from Gareth Bale.

After topping up the fund with his own money, he collaborated with charity Action Aid to build a six-classroom school with its own well in the Kambia district.

In an interview with the Mail, Caulker recalled a trip he took and admitted getting choked up thinking about the kids he helped.

“I’m not a cryer,” he explained, “but that always gets to me.”

“She sang a song for me, and every time I watch the video, it gives me the same overwhelming feeling.”

“It’s just like it was when I was there, taking selfies with kids who’d never seen themselves in the mirror because there are no mirrors or cameras because it’s such a remote village.”

Their faces were beaming with delight and excitement.

“I got a small taste of it with England, but I’ll be thinking about it when I go out to represent Sierra Leone.”

“They always greet me with such affection; it’s always so touching.”

When I line up, these are the people I’ll be thinking about, and these are the people I’ll be playing for.

“And all of the people who were waiting outside the hotel before we left for Cameroon, running after our bus as we left to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 25 years.”

It’s a lot bigger than football.”

Caulker’s paternal grandfather William, who hails from Manor-by-the-Sea in the West African nation, confirmed last month that he had switched allegiance.

William married Caulker’s Scottish grandmother, Jessie, in London in the 1950s.

Caulker was a member of Team GB’s Olympic squad in London 2012, and he also made his England debut under Roy Hodgson against Sweden away in November of that year, at the age of 20.

Before being taken off to watch Zlatan Ibrahimovic score his second, third, and fourth goals – including his famous phenomenal overhead kick – he scored and saw Danny Welbeck make it 2-1 to the Three Lions.

Sweden won 4-2 and Caulker admits that ‘the Zlatan show’ overshadowed his own contribution.

However, the ex-Tottenham and QPR player is now looking forward to…

