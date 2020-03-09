How the coronavirus is affecting global sporting events this week

As the coronavirus epidemic continues to take its toll around the world, more and more sporting events are either in doubt, postponed or cancelled altogether as a result.

As the death toll sadly rises, as well as those who are being infected by the disease, the sensible precaution of shutting down sporting events are being put in place.

In the United Kingdom, it appears that sporting spectacles are unlikely to be affected in the immediate future.

That’s the view of Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

Later on Monday the governing bodies and broadcasters will meet with government officials to determine whether or not events should be staged behind closed doors.

If that were to happen, the most obvious impact would affect the Premier League. Runaway leaders Liverpool could win the title within the next seven days, but that triumph could be played in front of none of their supporters – depending on the outcome of Monday’s gathering.

However, Dowden believes that may not be the case at present due to the medical advice he has been given by experts.

‘At this stage we’re not in the territory of cancelling or postponing events,’ he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

‘I was at Twickenham [for England versus Wales]with the Prime Minister [on Saturday].

‘There was a huge crowd of people there. There is no reason why people should not be going to those events. It is very premature to be talking about things like that.

‘That is why I asked the chief medical officer to brief the sporting bodies last week and that is why we will be driven by the advice of the chief medical officer as we continue.

‘I do want to emphasise in relation to sporting events, any talk of cancellation is very premature indeed. At the moment there is no evidence to suggest we should be doing that and we don’t have any plans to.’

Dowden’s viewpoint conflicts with Accrington Stanley owner Andy Holt who believes the football season should be temporarily paused.

‘I think we need to get on top of it,’ the League One side’s chief told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme.

‘I would be considering pausing the season until we know exactly where this is going and get a grip on it.

‘I am walking round our club at the weekend and there are 3,000 fans there – I am worried that inviting them altogether at our place is actually putting them in danger.’

English clubs are involved in European football this week with the resumption of the Champions League and Europa League.

Tottenham travel to Germany to take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday. The city of Leipzig have confirmed that match will go ahead as normal and will not be played behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, Wolves were on Sunday night awaiting confirmation from UEFA that their Europa League match at Olympiacos would be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night has been affected. That match will take place in front of no supporters as a result of the worldwide outbreak.

There were fears the tie at the Parc des Princes would be postponed at this late stage, as the French government have placed a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

But Paris Police confirmed it will go ahead at the 48,000-capacity stadium. Thomas Tuchel’s side head into the tie trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Germany.

The Parc des Princes has been disinfected but the government’s ban following an emergency security meeting meant there was no choice but to take action.

An empty Parc des Princes will be the norm until April 15 after French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu announced that Ligue 1 matches will either be played behind closed doors or with 1000 spectators.

This has huge consequences for the top of the table clash between Marseille and PSG on March 22 among other matches in the French top-flight.

Back to the Champions League though and another tie, in the shape of Barcelona versus Napoli, could also be played in front of no spectators. The two teams don’t meet until March 18 but there are severe doubts about playing that match in front of a packed Nou Camp.

Barcelona City Council have moved the Barcelona Marathon from March 15 to October 25 due to coronavirus so games at the Nou Camp are also in doubt.

Matches in Italy are being played behind closed doors until April 3 as they have been badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The flu-like disease has killed 366 people in Italy with 7,375 infected – the highest number of confirmed infections outside China.

Aside from football, the biggest event due to take place this week on these shores is the Cheltenham Festival.

The annual horse racing event begins on Tuesday and is set to go ahead but that could change following the outcome of Monday’s meeting as aforementioned at the start of this article.

The Cheltenham Festival is due to take place between Tuesday and Friday this week.

This weekend is meant to be the final weekend of the Six Nations too with England, France and Ireland all holding out hope of lifting the trophy.

However, the Six Nations committee could postpone the last day of matches until Halloween as concerns ramp up around the coronavirus.

Federations held talks on Monday morning and confirmed their decision, according to French outlet Midi Olympique. The games which could be affected include Wales versus Scotland and France versus Ireland.

It follows the disruption of Ireland’s clash against Italy and England’s trip to face the Italians in Rome.

The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells will not take place due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, organisers have said.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Kim Clijsters were among the players expected to take part in the tournament which was due to start in California on Monday.

A statement from the organisers said: ‘The 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not take place at this time due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and the safety of the participants and attendees at the event.

‘This is following the guidance of medical professionals, the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), and State of California.’

Indian Wells, which attracts more than 450,000 spectators, is the first Premier Mandatory event of the WTA season and is a Masters 1000 event on the men’s tour.

It was confirmed on Monday morning that the iconic start to Tokyo’s 2020 Olympic Games will be held without spectators as it was announced the traditional torch-lighting ceremony will take place with no fans in attendance.

The Greek Olympic Committee announced that the torch-lighting ceremony – the symbolic start of each Olympic Games – will be staged at a scaled-down, behind-closed-doors event due to the ongoing fears over the spread of the coronavirus in the region.

The Committee announced the Olympic torch will be lit during a smaller-scale ceremony in ancient Olympia on Thursday, before heading off on a seven-day relay, ending in an official handover ceremony in Greece on March 19.

However, the mayor of Olympia has requested to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that the ceremony be pushed back to May.

One event that will definitely go ahead without any disruptions is the Australian Grand Prix, according to their race chief Andrew Westacott.

The iconic track at Albert Park in Melbourne Park attracts around 300,000 people-a-year and is the curtain-raiser to the 2020 Formula One season.

The fourth round of the F1 season in Shanghai in April has been postponed, while organisers of the Bahrain Grand Prix said on Sunday that their race would go ahead without spectators March 22.

Westacott, however, said there was no prospect at all of Australia following suit with Sunday’s race at Albert Park, especially after a record crowd packed into Melbourne Cricket Ground for Sunday’s Women’s T20 World Cup final.

‘Not a chance,’ Westacott told SEN radio in Melbourne on Monday.

‘When you look at 86,000 at the MCG last night… we’ve got to go around things sensibly and keep moving on through life while taking the necessary precautions.’

Most Formula One teams are based in England but Ferrari and Honda-powered AlphaTauri (formerly Toro Rosso) are located in Italy, which has seen a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

‘The interesting thing is the Italian freight,’ Westacott added.

‘The AlphaTauri cars and the Ferrari cars are on their way from (the airport) as we speak, so it’s really good. The key personnel are on their planes (and) … we’re expecting them in the next 12 to 24 hours.’