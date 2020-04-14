How the coronavirus will reshuffle the cards of world sport

Wednesday, April 8, an agreement was found between the union UNFP (National Union of Professional Footballers) and LFP (Professional Football League) concerning a temporary delay in the payment of part of the wages of professional players which will be recovered at the end of the season. At the same time, Bercy will grant a temporary exemption from charges for clubs. Like other fields, football and more generally French and international sport is not spared by the current pandemic of new coronavirus. Sport economist, founder of the Observatory of sport business, Vincent Chaudel analyzes for Point possible future economic consequences. If the will to resume (and finalize) the suspended professional sports competitions is shared by all the players, there are still many sticking points.

Le Point: Is French football in very great economic danger, due to this coronavirus crisis?

Vincent Chaudel: In this crisis, we can identify a danger and a problem. The problem is that of cash. Normally, there are two months in which clubs face expenses without receiving revenue: during the off season, in June and July. Clubs are used to it. Except that this period is preceded by that where the collection of all the sums provided (sponsorship, TV rights, ticketing, etc.) occurs.

However, there, this period arrives at 3/4 of the season and there is therefore a quarter of the revenue which is only collected when the expenses are not changed. Hence the cash flow problem, knowing that Canal + and beIn Sport refused to pay, on April 5, the scheduled deadline for television rights – 110 million euros for Canal + and 42 million euros for beIn Sport. It is a decision which can be understood, but which creates a cash flow problem.

The danger is to find yourself in a complicated economic situation, for several reasons. First of all, club expenses are “certain” while the stated agreement is “temporary”. When you are a player and you have signed for a salary of X euros per month for Y years. We cannot force you to divide this sum by two, for example … This is why the UNFP replied that it agreed, but only temporarily. When the championship resumes, players will recover their missing wages.

Recipes are becoming uncertain, although on the television rights side, the arrival of Mediapro may tend to reassure clubs. What I fear in this post-coronavirus period is the health of sports sponsorship. Some clubs have multi-year contracts, like PSG with Accor… But many others only have year-round contracts. And the sponsors are above all companies that are affected by this crisis. With rare exceptions (Deliveroo, Uber), they suffer terribly. When the sport starts again, will they continue to invest in sponsorship?

On average, how much is the share of TV rights in the budget of a Ligue 1 club?

Half the budget roughly. It depends of course on the clubs and what you take into account. We are between 40 and 50% depending on the integration or not of the income from the purchase / sale of players. Last year – which was an excellent year – this balance was positive by 278 million euros across all Ligue 1 clubs, which represented more than a third of television rights (estimated at just over 750 millions of euros).

However, we can worry about this part of income. Depending on the options presented by UEFA, as we speak, there is a good chance that the transfer market will shrink to just one month, or even 45 days at most, this year.

I am very worried about Bordeaux

Some French clubs, which have chosen the economic strategy of buying and reselling players are therefore likely to be particularly affected. Can they just go bankrupt?

Three Ligue 1 clubs have in fact opted for the so-called “trading” model of players in France: Monaco, Lille and Bordeaux. This is to target and acquire players at low prices, but with high potential to resell them after a year or two. We could add Lyon, but the club does not rely on this single economic model.

Monaco should get out of it. Even though they have made several recruiting mistakes lately, they have amassed a significant war treasure of several hundred million euros over the past five years. Lille had a great season last year, allowing them to access the Champions League (LDC), but above all to save themselves before the DNCG (the National Directorate of Management Control, which controls the clubs’ balance sheets each year. allow them to register for competitions). In this context, the club does not have much margin, but the outcome of this season could guarantee them a reprieve, if they accede to the LDC again. Lille must therefore generate cash to avoid being in the alert zone. Luckily for them, the sporting dynamic of the club, when the championship stopped, was there – before the suspension of the Ligue 1 championship, the club was in fourth place, one point from the podium.

On the other hand, I am very worried about Bordeaux which was already in a delicate situation with tensions among the shareholders and a model based on trading which has not yet borne fruit. In addition, they currently have no players with high added value on the transfer market and vegetate in the soft belly of Ligue 1. The situation of the club is in fact very worrying.

Are other clubs in danger?

The situation in Toulouse should also be followed closely. In recent weeks, its president, Olivier Sadran, had entered into exclusive discussions with Chinese investors to sell the club, currently bottom of the ranking. At the moment, I don’t know if he had the time to sign anything before the end of the competitions … Anyway, the current situation does not tend to facilitate things …

Fifa wants to extend the transfer window until the end of the 2020 calendar year, a hypothesis rejected by UEFA in its entirety. Why ?

UEFA obviously does not want to hear about this scenario, it lives largely thanks to the revenue of the Champions League (LDC). A transfer window going until December would call into question its economic model. And she does not want to change her model now …

What does it offer in return?

UEFA has proposed the August 3 deadline for transfers, then to complete the current European cups in August. We would then resume national competitions in mid-September and the LDC, in my opinion, in early October. Basically, we would be 15 days behind the current schedule, which is not very serious and easily absorbed. With this option, however, we risk observing a significant deflation of transactions this year, which would play more in favor of buying clubs, to the detriment of sellers.

Does this coronavirus crisis highlight the war between UEFA and Fifa?

UEFA and Fifa have long worked together under the aegis of Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini. But relations began to fall apart in the late 2000s, when UEFA, developing economically, began to discuss the hegemony of Fifa. The turning point of this crisis was undoubtedly the birth of the Fifagate. Since then, these two actors have looked at each other like faience dogs.

Everyone is in their role now. Fifa wishes to reaffirm its institutional hegemony over international football. For its part, by moving the Euro in 2021, UEFA has unblocked the situation for this year, but blocked that of next year … Especially since the Olympic Games will take place at the same period. The global importance of this meeting means that we cannot adapt the dates of the European Championship to those of the national football championships.

In this war between the two authorities, UEFA is playing the double card of the economy of the national leagues and of the European economy to pursue economic redistribution. Fifa places the cursor at the global level.

That is to say ?

There is a lot of criticism of transfers in football for several reasons: we observe actors that are sometimes not very recommendable, excessive sums are exchanged, etc. But, at the same time, it is a mechanism of redistribution from the powerful to the weak, from Europe, where the economic lung of football is located, to the rest of the world. It is a natural regulatory tool, because many South American clubs, for example, live only from the transfer of their players to European clubs. Fifa can therefore say to clubs, “Take until the end of the calendar year to complete your transactions. “

But she forgets in passing that it is the European clubs that are buyers. And if they are no longer in a good situation, the duration of the transfer window can be extended as desired, this will not change anything. However, Fifa has another card under the elbow: the next World Cup, in 2022, in Qatar, will be played in November and December. She can very well declare – which she has not done as we speak – that she wishes to reorganize the national calendars to coincide with this future competition. Without forgetting its desire to create a Club World Cup, a sort of LDC world, to come and compete with UEFA on its own ground.

To conclude, if this squabble overly hinders club business, it will reopen the door to the specter of a closed league; the clubs will organize themselves in their corner.

Could this conflict not benefit a third player, the ECA (Association of European Clubs)?

If you look at the history of professional sport, this is how the basketball Euroleague was set up or how the Premier League was able to emancipate itself from the English Federation. Periods of tension can open doors into which some infiltrate and develop. There are always opportunities in crisis situations.

When you read your boss Andrea Angelli (who is also president of Juventus Turin), on March 26 declare: “We are facing a real existential threat …”, there is something to ask questions. Is it laying the foundation stones for a new organization?

I sincerely think it is far from the first shovel. Maybe some clubs think they can take advantage of this crisis to generate more money in a closed league. It has been wishful thinking of clubs like Juventus Turin, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or FC Barcelona for a long time. Very strong clubs institutionally. But they will have to build a model very quickly and this may not be the best time to do it … Because the revenue from TV rights for next year is already known. In the current economic context, I find it hard to see how certain clubs could embark on an initiative without these income guarantees. In my opinion, many will apply the maxim “A wish is better than you will have” to the detriment of a big leap into the void.

Are you talking about certain recipes with the arrival in France of the broadcaster Mediapro? But are we sure they pay if the product is not there?

Jaume Roures said Thursday in The team that “Mediapro is ready to broadcast the end of the season”. I analyze this position as an exercise in communication: a message sent to French clubs which would like to be reassuring after a rather disturbing stage appearance in recent months.

Nevertheless, I was already little confident about the figures announced before the confinement – Mediapro envisages 3.5 million subscribers for a subscription at 25 euros per month. I still have doubts today about Mediapro’s strategy of buying rights at such a short cost for such a short period of four years. It took beIn Sport between seven and eight years to reach 3.5 million subscribers at the cost of many efforts. Mediapro will experience the first years of economic imbalance, it seems inevitable. This will only increase the figure to be reached in order to be viable in the long term … Perhaps they will be able to compensate for these losses by the partial resale of rights to other media players, that remains unclear. We were all delighted with this deal, but we all wondered about the arrangement that will follow…

The fact remains that in the contract, they have to make a chain and we still have no information on that. The only positive thing is that the championship having to start again in mid-September rather than at the beginning of August, they have a month and a half more time to build their team and their business plan. This constraint is an advantage for them if one is optimistic.

If Roland-Garros is canceled, the federal pyramid of French tennis collapses

Apart from Ligue 1, what are the sports competitions in France in danger?

There are remote sports and others. For the former, the subject will be whether they will take place, even postponed, like Roland-Garros in tennis. Take the example of the Little Aces tournament in Tarbes. It’s an important tournament where we spot the champions of tomorrow. It is not a remote-controlled tournament; his problem will be summed up in ensuring that the companies that usually finance its development will be able to continue.

But a tournament like Roland-Garros turns out to be problematic. The money generated by this major event of French and international tennis weighs for 80% of the revenues of the French Tennis Federation. It is therefore this only tournament which makes it possible to finance leagues, clubs and technical managers. If it is canceled, the federal pyramid of French tennis collapses. And you have to move it to a time when you are sure it will be broadcast. Without dissemination, no sponsor. Conversely, Wimbledon has completely canceled its 2020 edition. But there is a big difference, it is a private tournament, organized by a club. If they have an agreement with the English tennis federation, the stakes are lower for the vitality of British tennis.

Among the sports broadcast, there will also be a problem with rugby. The Top 14 is divided into a regular season and a final phase. However, it is the latter that brings in the most money (ticketing, TV rights, festivities, etc.). It is therefore vital there too for rugby that the final stages be played this year.

The oval ball poses an additional problem: in basketball, you can play every day, you can play football every three days. But in rugby, it takes five to seven days to stop between two games, given the greater physical shocks. In addition, the re-athleticization period after this period of forced confinement must be taken into account. Finally, every year, at the end of June to the beginning of July, the national selection organizes a tour in the southern hemisphere. What we do not know or little is that it is vital for the federations of the South, in particular Australia, already hit by the fires this year… All these elements make that the finalization of the season of Top 14 is one of the most complicated events to accomplish after this coronavirus crisis.

